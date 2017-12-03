Top Stories

Donald Trump’s Covfefe is now a question at Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata; we are not kidding

Donald Trump, earlier this year had invented a word, Covfefe and it seems like there will be some time till people forget about it. Recently the second year students of the Master of Statistics program at Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata had to answer a question that featured both the US President and the word. This has left Twitterati in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 3, 2017 6:05 pm
Students at Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata were in for some amusement when they found the word covfefe in their question paper. (Source: Grieve Chelwa/Twitter)
Related News

On May 31, at around midnight, US President Donald Trump had tweeted something that would later take social media by storm. His tweet read, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” and for days after that, people on social media spent staggering amount of time and energy trying to unravel the meaning of the word “covfefe”. The word now has made its way in a question paper in one India’s most premier institutes, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. Yes, you read that right.

The second year students of the Master of Statistics program at ISI Kolkata found a rather interesting question. In their paper on Martingale Theory there was a question that read “Mr. Trump decides to post a random message on Facebook and he starts typing a random sequence of letters {Uk}k≥1  such that they are chosen independently and uniformly from the 26 possible english alphabets. Find out the expected time of the first appearance of the word COVFEFE.” Some students from the institute confirmed the question and it goes without saying that it has left both students and people on social media in splits.  The humour in the question can hardly be missed as pictures of the question paper is now being widely shared on social media.  While one user wrote, Haha, “it’s a good question though. Probability joins Politics ;)” others have been trying to answer it.

This is the question.

This is how people reacted to it.

Some even praised the professor for this witty question.

Indianexpress.com has reached out to the authorities for their comment and is awaiting their response.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 03: Latest News