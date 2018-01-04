The funniest desi reactions to Donald Trump’s ‘bigger nuclear button’ tweet to North Korea

Amidst huge backlash, Donald Trump’s tweet also garnered funny jibes from the Netizens. “(Source: File Photo) Amidst huge backlash, Donald Trump’s tweet also garnered funny jibes from the Netizens. “(Source: File Photo)

Kicking off his new year with a ‘bang’, literally, Donald Trump’s tweet responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is going viral. “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” he tweeted. The President of the United States’ tweet generated buzz on the Internet across the world instantly, with many even dreading a possible war in the near future. Others meanwhile, and this includes Twitter users closer home, looked at the brighter side and instantly came up with witty one-liners and replies to Trump’s threat.

Additionally, Trump’s tweet also generated huge backlash from the Netizens. “This Tweet alone is grounds for removal from office under the 25th Amendment. This man should not have nukes,” wrote one Twitter user. “If you love our country, help me put this lunacy in check. Tell @realDonaldTrump this is not normal behavior. Any @HouseGOP members want to make sure Congress has some say before he pushes that button?” tweeted Eric Swalwell, a Democratic Party politician in the country.

Hell yeah I am in immediate danger! @TwitterSupport #NuclearButton and war is not an effing joke! Maybe we all need to report our lives being threatened by @realDonaldTrump to the police! 😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/i0JJ1YBsSo — jrt1971 (@luvman33wife) January 3, 2018

If you love our country, help me put this lunacy in check. Tell @realDonaldTrump this is not normal behavior. Any @HouseGOP members want to make sure Congress has some say before he pushes that button? http://t.co/qI7pVc3I5I — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 3, 2018

This Tweet alone is grounds for removal from office under the 25th Amendment. This man should not have nukes. http://t.co/ymWija85o3 — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 3, 2018

Donald Trump does NOT have a #NuclearButton on his desk. He’d know this if he ever sat there instead of his golf cart. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) January 3, 2018

Back home, Trump’s threat of a “bigger nuclear weapon” became a fodder for jokes in no time. “Kim Jong : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk; Donald Trump : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk; Amitabh Bachchan: Computerji, button daba ke missile lock ki jaae?” “Kim: I have a nuclear button at my desk….Trump:I have bigger nuclear button at my desk; Gujarati : I have garma garam fafda jalebi on my desk khaana ho to aa jao,” are some of them.

Only one person could save this world from nuclear apocalypse. pic.twitter.com/y1OBHClHVE — Donald Duck (@WatDaDuck_) January 3, 2018

Kim Jong : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Donald Trump : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Bill Clinton : I had Monica Lewinsky on my desk. Simpler times. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 3, 2018

Kim Jong : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Donald Trump : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Amitabh Bachchan: Computerji, button daba ke missile lock ki jaae? — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 3, 2018

Kim Jong : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Donald Trump : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Me: I have a super power to get a Window seat in Mumbai Local. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 3, 2018

Kim Jong : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Donald Trump : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Chandigarh girl : I have a belly button aur bomb to main hun hi. ☺️ — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) January 3, 2018

Kim: I have nuclear button on my desk. Trump: I have bigger nuclear button on my desk. Me: pic.twitter.com/UmUiDmouw8 — A queer fish #STP (@ch0udhary_aman) January 4, 2018

Kim Jong : I have a Nuclear button at my desk. Trump : I have a bigger nuclear button at my desk. Kejriwal : pic.twitter.com/HJ1oVx8zCw — Abhishek (@SsupHolmes) January 3, 2018

Kim Jong : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Donald Trump : I have a bigger nuclear bomb button on my desk Narendra Modi : Tum dono pehale nuclear bomb ko apana Aadhar link karo, nahi to koi bomb nahi fatega — Superstar Rajini😎 (@RoflRajanikant) January 3, 2018

Kim: I have a nuclear button at my desk….

Trump:I have bigger nuclear button at my desk….

Gujarati : I have garma garam fafda jalebi on my desk khaana ho to aa jao .

😂😂😂 — jayelya (@jay_p_g) January 3, 2018

Kim Jong : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Donald Trump : I have a bigger nuclear bomb button on my desk Amit shah : koi bhi dabao, reply mein “Thanks for voting BJP” hi aayega. pic.twitter.com/nmyp94uIEt — Manish Waghela (@iManishWaghela) January 3, 2018

Kim Jong Un: I have a Nuclear button at my desk… Trump: I have a bigger nuclear button at my desk… Rahul G: I have a huge machine at my desk.. ek taraf se aloo ghusao, doosri taraf se sona niklega.. ek taraf se aloo, doosri taraf se sona… — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 3, 2018

How Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un fight each other 😂 pic.twitter.com/a1NXIXwT9O — Moody Motu (@MoodyMotu) January 3, 2018

Kim Jong : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Donald Trump : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Government officers: I take bribe under the desk — Ganesh Parmar (@SarcasmSeekar) January 3, 2018

Kim Jong : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Donald Trump : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk Punjabi : I have a garma garm mutton on my desk.

Khana to aa jao… — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) January 3, 2018

Kim Jong Un-

Pressed nuclear button Trump-

Pressed nuclear button Modi-

Mitrooonnn main apka dil se shukriya krta hu BJP ko vote dene k liye!! — param(the sailor man) (@param7755) January 3, 2018

