The funniest desi reactions to Donald Trump’s ‘bigger nuclear button’ tweet to North Korea

The President of the United States' tweet generated buzz on the Internet across the world instantly, with many even dreading a possible war in the near future.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 4, 2018 11:36 am
Amidst huge backlash, Donald Trump's tweet also garnered funny jibes from the Netizens.
Kicking off his new year with a ‘bang’, literally, Donald Trump’s tweet responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is going viral. “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” he tweeted. The President of the United States’ tweet generated buzz on the Internet across the world instantly, with many even dreading a possible war in the near future. Others meanwhile, and this includes Twitter users closer home, looked at the brighter side and instantly came up with witty one-liners and replies to Trump’s threat.

Additionally, Trump’s tweet also generated huge backlash from the Netizens. “This Tweet alone is grounds for removal from office under the 25th Amendment. This man should not have nukes,” wrote one Twitter user. “If you love our country, help me put this lunacy in check. Tell @realDonaldTrump this is not normal behavior. Any @HouseGOP members want to make sure Congress has some say before he pushes that button?” tweeted Eric Swalwell, a Democratic Party politician in the country.

Back home, Trump’s threat of a “bigger nuclear weapon” became a fodder for jokes in no time. “Kim Jong : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk; Donald Trump : I have a nuclear bomb button on my desk; Amitabh Bachchan: Computerji, button daba ke missile lock ki jaae?” “Kim: I have a nuclear button at my desk….Trump:I have bigger nuclear button at my desk; Gujarati : I have garma garam fafda jalebi on my desk khaana ho to aa jao,” are some of them.

