What did Donald Trump say to Narendra Modi on the phone? Twitterati comes up with hilarious conversations

After Modi's tweets, Twitterati came out with its own variations of the phone call with Trump.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2017 2:04 pm
donald trump narendra modi, donald trump narendra modi phone call, donald trump narendra modi phone call twitter reactions, trump modi phone call, trump modi phone call jokes, indian express, indian express news The phone call is said to have taken place at 11.30 pm IST or 1 pm in Washington. (Source: File Photo)

Four days after Donald Trump assumed office as the 45th President of United States, he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit US later this year. On the phone call, he emphasised that US considers India “a true friend and partner” in addressing challenges across the globe.

One of the first leaders to congratulate Trump after his victory in the November elections, Modi had earlier said in a series of tweets that he looks forward to deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of their cooperation. Exchanging views on economic and defence co-operations and regional security issues, the leaders spoke to each other on a phone call, the White House said in a statement. The readout also said that US and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism.

The phone call is said to have taken place at 11.30 pm IST, or 1 pm in Washington, DC.

PM Modi was the fifth world leader President Trump spoke to following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican Premier Pena Nieto, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi after resuming office.

After the call, Modi tweeted on his official handle that he had a “warm conversation” with Trump. He also said that the two “agreed to work closely in the coming day to further strengthen ties”. The PM added that he also invited Trump to visit India.

After Modi’s tweets, Twitterati came out with its own versions of the phone call and the social media platform was buzzing with funny jokes. Check out a few hilarious tweets here:

Earlier, Modi had posted a string of tweets following his conversation with Trump:

