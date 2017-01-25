What did Donald Trump say to Narendra Modi on the phone? Twitterati comes up with hilarious conversations

Four days after Donald Trump assumed office as the 45th President of United States, he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit US later this year. On the phone call, he emphasised that US considers India “a true friend and partner” in addressing challenges across the globe.
One of the first leaders to congratulate Trump after his victory in the November elections, Modi had earlier said in a series of tweets that he looks forward to deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of their cooperation. Exchanging views on economic and defence co-operations and regional security issues, the leaders spoke to each other on a phone call, the White House said in a statement. The readout also said that US and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism.
The phone call is said to have taken place at 11.30 pm IST, or 1 pm in Washington, DC.
PM Modi was the fifth world leader President Trump spoke to following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican Premier Pena Nieto, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi after resuming office.
After the call, Modi tweeted on his official handle that he had a “warm conversation” with Trump. He also said that the two “agreed to work closely in the coming day to further strengthen ties”. The PM added that he also invited Trump to visit India.
After Modi’s tweets, Twitterati came out with its own versions of the phone call and the social media platform was buzzing with funny jokes. Check out a few hilarious tweets here:
. @narendramodi @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/fxiaFhLuRs
— Tempest (@ColdCigar) January 25, 2017
Donald Trump is called orange President, Nagpur is famous for oranges, Nagpur has RSS headquarters. Still wonder why Trump called Modi?
— Maithun – TNP (@Being_Humor) January 25, 2017
Trump ” You are one in a Million Modi Ji”
Modi ” Thanks for the call, you are also one in Melania”
👨❤👨
— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 24, 2017
Trump-Hello
Modi-HELLO HELLO
Trump-Hello?
Modi- HELLO Anybody there?
Trump- YES HELLO
Modi- Awaaz nahi aa rahi, ruko main USA hi aata hoon
— Kunal Sehgal 🇮🇳 (@iambeingkunal) January 25, 2017
Img 1: 10 AM Img 2: 3 PM Img 3: 7 PM Img 4: 11 PM pic.twitter.com/eHlrmzYPAx
— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 24, 2017
Trump is calling Modi to get tips on how to handle Barkha’s, Sagarika’s, Rana’s & Rajdeep’s of America.
— PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) January 24, 2017
@Being_Humor trump-hello modi ji plz give maithun free life insurance for this joke pic.twitter.com/wHpaxamIn1
— Uv (@Ashlil_purush) January 25, 2017
When life gives you Donald, make it McDonald not Trump.
When life gives you Narendra, make him Sharma not Modi.
— Dr. Sania 🇮🇳 (@DrSaniaMaan) January 24, 2017
#Modi – You building that wall on Mexico border?#Trump – You building Ram mandir in Ayodhyaya?
Both laugh #ModiTrumpBhaiBhai
— Deepak Yadav (@86deepakyadav) January 25, 2017
Trump: Mr. PM, I want to improve relations bigly.
Modi: Donald, I am constantly working towards BIJLI.
— Dushyant K. Mahant (@DKMahant) January 25, 2017
Modi and Trump will speak tonight at 11:30 pm IST
Rahulji: But has Modi ever spoken to any US farmer? Clear proof this is Suit Boot Sarkar
— गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) January 24, 2017
On PHONE CALL
Trump: मोदी जी, चुनाव तो जीत गया मैं, अब करना क्या होता है आगे?
Modi: भाई, हिलेरी के MLAs पकड़ के जेल में डालते रह, और क्या!😂
— Peeraram Jangid (@prjangid_pm) January 25, 2017
. @narendramodi but I think you forget I am Delhi’s CM,you should take my permission first before inviting him to Delhi
— Arvind Kejriwal (@TrollKejri) January 25, 2017
Earlier, Modi had posted a string of tweets following his conversation with Trump:
Had a warm conversation with President @realDonaldTrump late last evening.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2017
President @realDonaldTrump and I agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2017
Have also invited President Trump to visit India.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2017
Is Trump Modi’s new best friend from America?