Donald Trump’s ‘Covfefe’ tweet: These are the most hilarious desi Twitter reactions

Trump’s #covfefe tweet has resulted in a bevvy of meme on Twitter and Indian Twitter users are having a field day. (Source: Baba_Chu/Twitter) Trump’s #covfefe tweet has resulted in a bevvy of meme on Twitter and Indian Twitter users are having a field day. (Source: Baba_Chu/Twitter)

Donald J Trump, the president of United States and the benevolent provider of memes for the Internet, posted a cryptic (or confusing?) tweet around midnight on May 31. His tweet that read “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” left many people across the world confused. Soon after, the rest of the world came together to mince no words and waste no time making the #covfefememes. Trump, who realised the hullabaloo his tweet had stirred up on the micro-blogging site, deleted it and posted another tweet that only added to the chaos — “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!” Well, not the ones to be left behind, Indian Twitter users joined the bandwagon and came up with some of the most hilarious #covfefe memes you will chance upon on the Internet!

ALSO READ | Donald Trump’s confusing ‘Covfefe’ tweet results in hilarious memes on Twitter

In case you still don’t know what we are talking about, this is Trump’s tweet.

This was his ‘quick cover up’ after realising what he had posted.

Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

And this is how many Twitter users warmed up to it.

Met my ex after 10 years.

“Tea or coffee?”

I asked.

“Covfefe”

He said. — Angoor 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) May 31, 2017

Everyone making jokes on #Covfefe and I’m here like pic.twitter.com/NjWw6p8tsZ — Manish (@Baba_Chu) May 31, 2017

#Covfefe with Karan.

Rapid Fire Round: Kim Jong Un. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 31, 2017

Guy : #Covfefe ? South Delhi Girl : only from Starbucks. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 31, 2017

When you’re deep in #covfefe memes but realize that the man responsible for the tweet also has the nuclear codes pic.twitter.com/g9U7VGVfrV — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) May 31, 2017

Koffee with Karan is for kids, #Covfefe with Trump is for legends. pic.twitter.com/uNQq2rvZtD — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 31, 2017

New Password: 123456

Twitter: *password too weak*

New Password: FarragoCovfefe

Twitter: *New phone who’s this* — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 31, 2017

Just when the meme-makers were considering going back into hibernation now that the POTUS had returned from his first official foreign trip, his tweet sure seems to be welcomed as a ray of hope by many. From the undivided attention his hands got (much thanks to Melania Trump) to the memes with Pope Francis, the harvest was definitely bountiful for the Internet meme-makers recently.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd