Donald Trump’s ‘Covfefe’ tweet: These are the most hilarious desi Twitter reactions

Donald J Trump, the president of United States and the benevolent provider of memes for the Internet, posted a cryptic (or confusing?) tweet around midnight on May 31. His tweet that read “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” left many people across the world confused. Soon after, the rest of the world came together to mince no words and waste no time making the #covfefememes. Trump, who realised the hullabaloo his tweet had stirred up on the micro-blogging site, deleted it and posted another tweet that only added to the chaos — “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!” Well, not the ones to be left behind, Indian Twitter users joined the bandwagon and came up with some of the most hilarious #covfefe memes you will chance upon on the Internet!
In case you still don’t know what we are talking about, this is Trump’s tweet.
This was his ‘quick cover up’ after realising what he had posted.
Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
And this is how many Twitter users warmed up to it.
#covfefepic.twitter.com/o15XqBuuKW
— SuperNatwarlal Vichu (@vichupedia) May 31, 2017
Met my ex after 10 years.
“Tea or coffee?”
I asked.
“Covfefe”
He said.
— Angoor 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) May 31, 2017
Everyone making jokes on #Covfefe and I’m here like pic.twitter.com/NjWw6p8tsZ
— Manish (@Baba_Chu) May 31, 2017
shashi tharoor http://t.co/M7ih3HVgvA
— Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) May 31, 2017
Kaafi high. pic.twitter.com/J9hPRCAzPc
— All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) May 31, 2017
#Covfefe with Karan.
Rapid Fire Round: Kim Jong Un.
— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 31, 2017
Guy : #Covfefe ?
South Delhi Girl : only from Starbucks.
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 31, 2017
When you’re deep in #covfefe memes but realize that the man responsible for the tweet also has the nuclear codes pic.twitter.com/g9U7VGVfrV
— Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) May 31, 2017
Meanwhile the citizens of US. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/d8pusZ9swi
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 31, 2017
Pic1: Can i have some #covfefe ?
Pic2: *Javed Akhtar* pic.twitter.com/r2fIOMt30Y
— THAT RANDOM Guy (@Soundhumor) May 31, 2017
Koffee with Karan is for kids, #Covfefe with Trump is for legends. pic.twitter.com/uNQq2rvZtD
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 31, 2017
New Password: 123456
Twitter: *password too weak*
New Password: FarragoCovfefe
Twitter: *New phone who’s this*
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 31, 2017
#cowfefehttp://t.co/eyBpk9c5vo
— Anuradha (@anuradha_kush) May 31, 2017
Just when the meme-makers were considering going back into hibernation now that the POTUS had returned from his first official foreign trip, his tweet sure seems to be welcomed as a ray of hope by many. From the undivided attention his hands got (much thanks to Melania Trump) to the memes with Pope Francis, the harvest was definitely bountiful for the Internet meme-makers recently.
