Amul’s witty take on Donald Trump’s new word ‘covfefe’ is perfect!

Covefefe or Tvea to fight sleep? (Source: Amul/ Twitter) Covefefe or Tvea to fight sleep? (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

US President Donald Trump recently went on his first foreign tour and claimed it to be “historic”, however, it was still accompanied with some usual ranting on Twitter and accusing the press. But what was not familiar this time was the word used by the POTUS. After his trip, Trump tweeted something around midnight, and ever since then, everyone lost their sleep. It seems a sleepy Trump must have dozed off while going on a Twitter rant. His tweet read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”. That’s it! Go figure!

Now, with the word’s immense popularity, it was only a matter of time before Amul came out with its witty take on covfefe. The dairy brand known for its unabashed takes on contemporary situations featured a rather drowsy Trump with his cell phone in hand, doing what he does best — tweeting! With a caption, “Have a covfefe or tvea?”, it shows the Amul girl holding a tray with two drinks, one for the tea and the other — Trump’s brilliant invention. And as it is now understood, the US President has little issues with spellings, the brand even spelled out their name!

Ever since then Internet has been buzzing with various interpretations of the word — covfefe. Coffee or conference? Meme-makers found the word rather intriguing and haven’t stopped inventing new meanings for the word ever since. Excited by the word, the Internet even decoded a recipe for it! Yes, if one wishes, he/she can make their own covfefe and it is to be believed then it is “delicisuvehfofah”.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App