WATCH: Delhi man finds live bugs in Domino’s Pizza seasoning sachet; video goes viral

It goes without saying that all of us would like to believe that the food bought and consumed by us — impressively packaged as they are — are prepared under the best hygienic conditions. This, however, is not always true. In the past, there have instances when dead lizards were found in packaged food, and while such instances do lead to outrage on social media, we seem to find them recurring as well. On September 10 Rahul Arora, a resident of Delhi, posted a video on his Facebook page where insects could be seen crawling out of a Domino’s Pizza seasoning packet. Arora had ordered pizza on September 8 but it was only the next day did he notice live bugs in the oregano packets.

On September 10, Delhi-resident Rahul Arora posted a video of bugs crawling out of a Domino’s Pizza seasoning packet on Facebook. Arora had ordered pizza on September 8 and had some leftover seasoning sachets. The next day, while sprinkling the oregano on bread, he claims to have noticed the insects in them. He then went on to open all the leftover sachets and much to his shock there were insects in all of them. Arora then posted a video of the same on the networking site, expressing anguish and shock.

Watch the video here.

This is what he wrote while sharing the video:

“All lovers of Domino’s Pizza India’s oregano seasoning, like myself. This is what they make you eat…

Ordered their pizza this Friday night. Found Oregano sachets infested with #insects. Did not discover it until the next day when we opened one of the leftover sachets to spread it on some bread. We were #shocked. Opened all the sachets they delivered and found these in every single one of them. Recorded one of it. Check out the video…

Don’t know how many of these we actually ate! Feel #outraged.

For the record, we ordered it online on Domino’s mobile app on 08/Sept/17. It was delivered from Domino’s Pizza, DLF City centre, MG Road outlet – Order no. 416. The seasoning was manufactured for Jubilant Food Works Ltd. (which operates the Domino’s brand in India), by one Dry Blend Foods Pvt. Ltd. on 30/May/17 with a 6 month validity.

They were fit to eat and carried FSSAI accreditation!

Now who is responsible – FSSAI, Domino’s, Jubilant, Dry Blend Foods, the outlet? Where does the buck stop? Someone needs to answer.”

Expectantly Arora and and his wife fell ill later. Arora told indianexpress.com that both he and his wife “felt pukish and had stomach ache” later. Within days, the video has gained much traction and is being widely circulated, with over 2,000 shares at the time of writing.

Domino’s Pizza India responded to the video on that very day, saying they “apologize for the experience that you have had with us”, further asking him for his contact details so that they could investigate further.

Arora was later contacted by the pizza chain and asked if he would like to get his order repeated. Arora, who has filed a complaint with the Department of Consumer Affairs, said, “I told them its not a late delivery complaint. It’s live bugs the in food they served and I have fallen ill after eating it. They should not trivialise the issue and be more sensitive towards it.” The Domino’s executives have not contacted him since and Arora, speaking of the callousness, said, “I believe a debate needs to happen about the apathy and chalta hai attitude that companies and government take towards consumers.”

“This sachet was also accredited by FSSAI as safe to eat! Imagine this happening in the US, where consumer protection laws are stringent and concerned parties licences get revoked. India too needs stricter laws.There should be more accountability.That’s the larger debate,” he added.

Meanwhile the spokesperson of Jubiliant Foodworks Ltd, which which holds the master franchise for Domino’s Pizza in India, said that at Domino’s Pizza, hygiene and quality are taken care of and added that “we have thoroughly checked oregano sachets in our restaurants and across our value chain. We have found them to be safe for consumption.” They also put out a request to consumers to store the leftovers under proper storage conditions.

