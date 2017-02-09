Do you know this kid? Help find the parents of this stolen toddler, who is now in Mumbai

The baby is stolen and now in Mumbai/ (Source: Facebook/ Monica Nath) The baby is stolen and now in Mumbai/ (Source: Facebook/ Monica Nath)

Every now and then, we read about kids being stolen from hospitals, streets and orphanages. Often, kids are also left unattended by parents who don’t have the means to bring them up. However, these days, thanks to the power and reach of social media, people who suspect abnormal behaviour around them make sure the Internet is put to good use if it can be.

With the same sentiment, Mumbai-resident Monica Nath wrote a Facebook post regarding a stolen baby she found with the intention of soliciting help from social media to locate the child’s parents/guardians. The post has subsequently gone viral, and justifiably so.

Nath wrote that she was travelling from Vashi to CST when she saw a woman trying to hide a baby. She realised the baby was probably not the woman’s, so she asked her questions about the infant. The woman couldn’t answer. Nath further said that she then took the woman to the police station where it was confirmed that the baby wasn’t her’s. She posted pictures of the baby so it can be shared in order to find the parents.

Here’s what she wrote.

Guys I was travelling from Vashi to CST, when I found a woman hiding this kid, I felt suspicious. May be she was trying to even throw this baby!! I went and asked her she ws not able to answer a thing! Even if it’s a girl or boy or when was the baby born, what was his/her name!

I got down and said give the baby to me and I ll leave u, she happily gave me the baby. When I WS sure that the baby wasn’t hers! Once the crowd gathered she started crying n all!!

I took her to police and after the police interrogation it ws confirmed the baby was stolen but she doesn’t know from where!

Please help me find her parents it would be everything to me and also the this baby and the family!

Even I love sharing memes but this is the best use of social network I can make!

Please share and help!!

At the time of writing, the post had already been shared close to 60,000 times and received many laudatory comments. Similar efforts have been successful with lost cameras and other collectibles, we hope this search is fruitful as well.

