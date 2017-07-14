Disha Patani to Malaika: This guy is on a ‘selfie spree’ with Bollywood actors and celebs

(Source: Ronak Shah/Instagram) (Source: Ronak Shah/Instagram)

As much as many of us claim to be never star-struck, most times we have looked with awe at a celebrity. It could be at one of those film-award shows or at an event where they are the guests of the night. We all have had our celebrity crushes, however much we deny and would either jump at the first chance to have a meet and greet with them or just freeze at seeing them. But to have the sheer good luck of meeting so many celebrities that your Instagram is more of their pictures than your own, well that is quite something, right? Here is a guy who has an Instagram page, like we all do, but UNLIKE US he is mostly seen chilling with Bollywood celebrities and our favourite sports-persons. Tingling jealousy? We can feel you, fam!

From pictures with the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to Bollywood beauties like Disha Patani, Malaika Arora Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shraddha Kapoor — a happy-go-lucky seeming Ronak Shah has selfies with all of them, right there on his Instagram page.

And no it’s not just the ladies, Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Shah, Sushant Singh Rajput too have obliged Shah and are currently gracing his Instagram page.

Well that’s not all, Shah has pictures with Ricky Ponting, Andrew Symonds, Jonty Rhodes, Shoaib Akhtar and with other big names in cricket. Going by his Instagram bio, it seems he is settled in New York. It further reads Cricket lover, #DilSeIndian – and it clearly reflects on his page.

