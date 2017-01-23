Disabled should be still, alert during National Anthem says govt, gets trolled on Twitter

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ latest advisory asking disabled to be “still, alert” during National Anthem have earned the irk of many on Twitter. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The Ministry of Home Affairs’ latest advisory asking disabled to be “still, alert” during National Anthem have earned the irk of many on Twitter. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The Supreme Court in December 2016 ordered that all movie theatres have to play the National Anthem before the start of a movie to instil “committed patriotism and nationalism” in people. The move was met with a lot of disagreement and opposition, with people deeming it unnecessary. Questions were also raised about how the physically disabled will stand during the National Anthem.

Well, it seems the government now has an answer to that as well.

According to a newspaper report, that is now going viral, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently said, “Disabled should be still, alert when National Anthem is Played. Those with Mild Intellectual Disability should be trained to respect.”

The Hindustan Times article has triggered massive outrage on social media platforms such as Twitter, where people think this statement was absolutely uncalled for. According to the report, the home ministry has said that the physically disabled should not move and should strive to maintain “the maximum possible alertness physically”. The advisory came after the Supreme Court recently exempted the physically challenged people from standing up during the National Anthem.

The biggest question that many have raised is that if we even have basic infrastructure facilities that are disabled-friendly, before imposing such behaviour on them. Others are of the opinion that the government is asking the disabled to be still during the National Anthem when the “RSS ppl can go around taking pictures while it’s being played”.

We are now “training” disabled people to respect the national anthem?

Let’s first get ramps and facilities for them and respect them first! pic.twitter.com/hyz1qxkHBh — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 22, 2017

Population is our biggest problem. Wearing tricolour condoms mandatory will make more sense than playing National Anthem in theatres. pic.twitter.com/iySysH5YdW — Sherlock (@engineerology) January 22, 2017

SC asks govt to form guidelines on how physically disabled can respect national anthem, and, govt actually comes with one. Idiots! — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) January 22, 2017

Disabled should be still, alert when National Anthem is Played. Those with Mild Intellectual Disability should be trained to respect. BMKJ pic.twitter.com/0UgwPgZnYK — Joy (@Joydas) January 22, 2017

Couldn’t they have said that such guidelines risk violating right to dignified life? But why miss a chance to appear as insensitive idiot. — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) January 22, 2017

