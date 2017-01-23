Trending News

Disabled should be still, alert during National Anthem says govt, gets trolled on Twitter

The statement has triggered massive outrage on social media platforms such as Twitter, where people think it was absolutely uncalled for.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 23, 2017 6:01 pm
national anthem in theatres, govt facilities for disabled, facilities for disabled in india, indian govt facilities for disabled, national anthem, national anthem before movies, indian express, indian express news, indian express trending, trending in india The Ministry of Home Affairs’ latest advisory asking disabled to be “still, alert” during National Anthem have earned the irk of many on Twitter. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The Supreme Court in December 2016 ordered that all movie theatres have to play the National Anthem before the start of a movie to instil “committed patriotism and nationalism” in people. The move was met with a lot of disagreement and opposition, with people deeming it unnecessary. Questions were also raised about how the physically disabled will stand during the National Anthem.

Well, it seems the government now has an answer to that as well.

According to a newspaper report, that is now going viral, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently said, “Disabled should be still, alert when National Anthem is Played. Those with Mild Intellectual Disability should be trained to respect.”

ALSO, READ | Samajwadi Party, Congress declares alliance; here’s what Twitterati have to say

The Hindustan Times article has triggered massive outrage on social media platforms such as Twitter, where people think this statement was absolutely uncalled for. According to the report, the home ministry has said that the physically disabled should not move and should strive to maintain “the maximum possible alertness physically”. The advisory came after the Supreme Court recently exempted the physically challenged people from standing up during the National Anthem.

See what else is going viral here

The biggest question that many have raised is that if we even have basic infrastructure facilities that are disabled-friendly, before imposing such behaviour on them. Others are of the opinion that the government is asking the disabled to be still during the National Anthem when the “RSS ppl can go around taking pictures while it’s being played”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 23: Latest News