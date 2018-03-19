Twitter abuzz with Dinesh Karthik memes, ‘naagin dance’ jokes following India’s dramatic win over Bangladesh

Dinesh Karthik’s six off the last ball when India needed five more runs to win over Bangladesh, helped the team clinch the Nidahas Trophy 2018 title.(Source: PTI) Dinesh Karthik’s six off the last ball when India needed five more runs to win over Bangladesh, helped the team clinch the Nidahas Trophy 2018 title.(Source: PTI)

Dinesh Karthik’s last ball six against Bangladesh secured India victory over Bangladesh after an exciting T20 match on March 18, Sunday. With 34 runs more to go off the last 12 balls, Karthik’s six off the last ball when India needed five more runs to win, helped the team clinch the Nidahas Trophy 2018 title. Meanwhile on Twitter, Indian cricket fans united by their love for the sport had a field day making ‘Boss DK’ memes and coming up with savage burns taking jibes on the Bangladeshi cricketers’ victory ‘naagin dance’ that went viral, especially after they defeated Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ | SL vs BAN: Mushfiqur Rahim does a ‘Naagin dance’ and it’s raining memes on Twitter

Check out some of the funniest Twitter reactions to Karthik’s historic winning six.

In mythology, Shankar was the father of Kartik. In cricket, Karthik exchanged the roles with Shankar. #INDvBAN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 18, 2018

Dinesh Kartik removes mask: Woaah Dhoni!!#INDvBAN — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 18, 2018

Dinesh Karthik against Bangladesh. Lone warrior. pic.twitter.com/uYvjjBRHUZ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 18, 2018

Dear Bangladesh, never underestimate an Indian wicketkeeper on the last ball of a T20 match. #IndvBan #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/TIg9kkkoBH — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 18, 2018

Dinesh Karthik is icchadhari Naagin. #INDvBAN — cricBC (@cricBC) March 18, 2018

Take a bow, Dinesh Karthik👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/O9gy8NTH6P — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) March 18, 2018

Here are other equally rib-tickling reactions to the India-Bangladesh T20 match.

“Ab ek kaam kar, stadium ke roof pe ja, aur jee bhar ke naagin dance kar apni team ke saath” #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/YVxV5N9xOq — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 18, 2018

Bangladeshi batsmen hitting huge sixes to Shankar. Ek baar fir naag devta Shankar ji ke gale pad gaye😂😜 #INDvBAN — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 18, 2018

Pic 1: Before Match

Pic 2: After Match#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/zXwgWuwEUU — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) March 18, 2018

Final step of Nagin Dance. pic.twitter.com/15qngHKR2P — Swagshank (@zZoker) March 18, 2018

Vijay Shankar to Ravi Shastri for sending him ahead of #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/wRrNlWYwI1 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) March 18, 2018

* Against Sri Lanka * Rahim- Naagin dance. * Against India * Shakib: Kitne run banaye tune? Rahim: Naa-gin😢 #INDvBAN — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 18, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd