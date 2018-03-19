Latest News

Twitter abuzz with Dinesh Karthik memes, ‘naagin dance’ jokes following India’s dramatic win over Bangladesh

After Dinesh Karthik's last ball six clinched India victory over Bangladesh, cricket fans on Twitter had a field day making 'Boss DK' memes and coming up with savage burns taking jibes on the Bangladeshi cricketers' victory 'naagin dance'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2018 11:02 am
dinesh karthik, dinesh karthik nidahas trophy, india vs bangaldesh, ind vs bagladesh Dinesh Karthik, Dinesh Karthik Twitter, Dinesh Karthik memes, Dinesh Karthik Nidahas Bangladesh memes, Indian Express, Indian Express news Dinesh Karthik’s six off the last ball when India needed five more runs to win over Bangladesh, helped the team clinch the Nidahas Trophy 2018 title.(Source: PTI)

Dinesh Karthik’s last ball six against Bangladesh secured India victory over Bangladesh after an exciting T20 match on March 18, Sunday. With 34 runs more to go off the last 12 balls, Karthik’s six off the last ball when India needed five more runs to win, helped the team clinch the Nidahas Trophy 2018 title. Meanwhile on Twitter, Indian cricket fans united by their love for the sport had a field day making ‘Boss DK’ memes and coming up with savage burns taking jibes on the Bangladeshi cricketers’ victory ‘naagin dance’ that went viral, especially after they defeated Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ | SL vs BAN: Mushfiqur Rahim does a ‘Naagin dance’ and it’s raining memes on Twitter

Check out some of the funniest Twitter reactions to Karthik’s historic winning six.

Here are other equally rib-tickling reactions to the India-Bangladesh T20 match.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 19: Latest News