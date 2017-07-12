Sorry Dhinchak Pooja fans, you will no longer find ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’ on YouTube

According to news reports, someone who goes by the name ‘Kathappa Singh’ reported her songs, following which YouTube removed her songs. (Source: File Photo) According to news reports, someone who goes by the name ‘Kathappa Singh’ reported her songs, following which YouTube removed her songs. (Source: File Photo)

Just as we were beginning to revel in the pride of having our own viral sensation in Dhinchak Pooja, YouTube has taken down her songs because someone claimed copyright over them. Sorry fans, as much as we know you are going to miss watching the ever-cheerful Pooja croon ‘Swag Wali Topi’ and ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’ — you will not find them on YouTube. Where are the promised achche din, you may ask!

According to news reports, someone who goes by the name of ‘Kathappa Singh’ reported her songs following which YouTube removed her songs. While we hurriedly rushed to check if by an faint chance of luck this was just another case of fake news, we did not find the heavily-viral songs on her verified YouTube account. But as a flickering ray of hope, her latest ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’ which she had released on ‘public demand’ was still there.

Pooja became popular on the Internet after her songs like ‘Swag Wali Topi’, ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’ went viral for not exactly the right reasons. Foraying into cringe-worthy pop, Pooja made sure all her songs were tone-deaf and off-note.

The news generated quite a lot of buzz on the Internet, especially on Twitter, just like how her songs have in the past. “Dhinchak Pooja’s videos have been deleted from Youtube because of copyright issues. Only Dhinchak Pooja can steal such shitty music,” wrote one user, “Dhinchak pooja has deleted all her videos maybe she heard them herself first time,” wrote another. And yes, there were the obvious ‘Katappa’ jokes too referring to the complainant’s name Kathappa Singh’.

Dhinchak Pooja’s videos have been deleted from Youtube because of copyright issues. Only Dhinchak Pooja can steal such shitty music. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 11, 2017

Copyright issues? Someone saamne se wanted to say such videos were their own? 😮 — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) July 11, 2017

lets hope , kyuki katappa jisko marta hai vo vapas aa jata hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/wsICWKm64k — फैन नहीं मतदाता बनिए (@BeVoterNotFan) July 11, 2017

Dhinchak Pooja has deleted all her songs from YouTube.

Acche din have finally arrived! pic.twitter.com/RMIp8q4OuF — Tanishq Malhotra (@tanishqmalhotra) July 11, 2017

Dhinchak pooja has deleted all her videos maybe she heard them herself first time😂😂 Dhinchak pooja: 2017–2017

RIP!!! pic.twitter.com/ZSmJraL465 — THE SANGHI JOKER ⛳ (@TheSanghiJoker) July 11, 2017

Apparently after killing Baahubali, Katappa has now killed Dhinchak Pooja? All her videos have been deleted from youtube 😔 pic.twitter.com/kbA3KBFsdo — Od (@odshek) July 11, 2017

Dear Dhinchak Pooja Nakkal mein to akkal laga leti. With no Regards

Victims of your shitty music. — Div (Chinese Samosa) (@divya_moorjani) July 11, 2017

