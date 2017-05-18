Dhinchak Pooja’s ‘Selfie maine le li aaj’ is a rage on Twitter; check out these hilarious reactions

Dhinchak Pooja’s video is making waves. (Source: Dhinchak Pooja/YouTube) Dhinchak Pooja’s video is making waves. (Source: Dhinchak Pooja/YouTube)

Selfies have changed the way of clicking photographs. It may have made capturing pictures easier, but there is another side to it that is annoying as hell — from flaunting the pout to striking a side pose. Nevertheless, Bollywood seems to be have embraced the trend with song lyrics like ‘Selfie le le re’ and ‘Tu kheech meri photo’. And now, a video — ‘Selfie maine le li aaj’ — by Dhinchak Pooja has taken the Internet by storm.

ALSO READ | Don’t! We watched this viral ‘selfie video’ by Dhinchak Pooja so you don’t have to

What’s surprising is that it has already garnered more than half-a-million views, and is still going strong. The obsession with the song gives a clear signal to the crazy selfie fever all across the nation. And like always, Twitterati had hilarious jokes and memes ready for the rising popularity of the viral video. Here are a few tweets.

Now I use “Selfie Mene leli aaj” as my Alarm tone for 6:00am.. Now I wake up at 5:30am Thank you #Dhinchakpooja — Abhishek Sharma (@iam_AbhiSharma) May 17, 2017

If you didn’t listen to dhinchak Pooja’s new “Selfie Maine leli aaj” song, are you even a music lover?😏😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/mngLPL90mL — ShinChan (@Anurodh_80) May 15, 2017

After you return back alive after listening to Dhinchak Pooja’s “Selfie Maine leli aaj” pic.twitter.com/XUkbDAV1jK — BAWAL✌🏻 (@BawalHuMe) May 17, 2017

Before and after listening to Dhinchak Pooja’s “Selfie maine leli aaj”: pic.twitter.com/TLDjaVLtEv — Swikriti (@swik__) May 17, 2017

Stopped Feeling depressed after listening #Selflelire #Dhinchakpooja ab Rishtey daron Ko bhi yehi gana sunaunga #Ultimate revenge — Kiran Kumar Lenka (@KiranLenkakkl) May 18, 2017

Found this on Internet after #Dhinchakpooja , Yeh hai new Generation ke…. pic.twitter.com/IZQ8bRQ3mG — Abhay Ratna Pandey (@rabhay1987) May 17, 2017

Dhinchak Pooja with her “Selfie Mene Leli Aaj” has scarred the peolpe for the rest of their lives. #Dhinchakpooja — Sameer Jain (@jainsameer14) May 17, 2017

After #arijitsingh the only one with the ability to make me cry is #Dhinchakpooja Back Story: I laughed so hard that I cried a little. — Nikhil Ghosh (@nstarnikhil6697) May 18, 2017

#Dhinchakpooja why are you wasting your time here,you should go to @shakira.she might be happt with your work, we can manage with arijit #dw — Draksh Potphode (@DrakshP) May 18, 2017

#Dhinchakpooja It shows India & we Indian’s have a Broad Diversity & Huge Tolerance limit 😂😂😂 proud of our *सहनशक्ति* 😝 — Navika Kachhwaha (@DrNavii_beingPT) May 18, 2017

#Dhinchakpooja Thr should be some law to ban such a horrible things 😂😂#HeightsOfKuchBhii — Navika Kachhwaha (@DrNavii_beingPT) May 18, 2017

Selfie maine leli Aaj !😵🙉

My ear started bleeding. — Avinash Mourya (@AvikMourya) May 18, 2017

The Shock effects seems to be more danger after watching #Dhinchakpooja over #RansomwareAttack Danger Level :

DhinchakPooja > Ransomeware. — Parth Gohil (@parthgohil09) May 18, 2017

The video, whose singer has previously given us classics such as ‘Swag Wali Topi’ and ‘Daaru’, features Dhinchak Pooja telling the world she’s taken a selfie today and she’s got a crown on her head! You may not know this, but Dhinchak Pooja is also called Desi Rebecca Black (the proud founder of cringe-pop music videos). With her sunnies in different tints and expensive cars, the girl does not show any mercy for the listeners’ ear, or eyes, for that matter! Yes, that is true, and we’re not kidding. And this goes on for 2 minutes and 16 seconds. We’ve sent out the warning, the rest is up to you.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd