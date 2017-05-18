Latest News

Dhinchak Pooja’s ‘Selfie maine le li aaj’ is a rage on Twitter; check out these hilarious reactions

Like always, Twitterati had hilarious jokes and memes ready for the rising popularity of Dhinchak Pooja's viral video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 18, 2017 9:04 pm
Selfies have changed the way of clicking photographs. It may have made capturing pictures easier, but there is another side to it that is annoying as hell — from flaunting the pout to striking a side pose. Nevertheless, Bollywood seems to be have embraced the trend with song lyrics like ‘Selfie le le re’ and ‘Tu kheech meri photo’. And now, a video — ‘Selfie maine le li aaj’ — by Dhinchak Pooja has taken the Internet by storm.

What’s surprising is that it has already garnered more than half-a-million views, and is still going strong. The obsession with the song gives a clear signal to the crazy selfie fever all across the nation. And like always, Twitterati had hilarious jokes and memes ready for the rising popularity of the viral video. Here are a few tweets.

The video, whose singer has previously given us classics such as ‘Swag Wali Topi’ and ‘Daaru’, features Dhinchak Pooja telling the world she’s taken a selfie today and she’s got a crown on her head! You may not know this, but Dhinchak Pooja is also called Desi Rebecca Black (the proud founder of cringe-pop music videos). With her sunnies in different tints and expensive cars, the girl does not show any mercy for the listeners’ ear, or eyes, for that matter! Yes, that is true, and we’re not kidding. And this goes on for 2 minutes and 16 seconds. We’ve sent out the warning, the rest is up to you.

