Dhinchak Pooja announced ‘new video’ on Facebook and Internet lost its calm

Dilon Ka Shooter is back with her new song! Dilon Ka Shooter is back with her new song!

Remember Dhinchak Pooja’s songs were pulled down from her channel after ‘Kathappa Singh’ claimed she had plagiarised them? As fans rushed to her YouTube channel to see if this was actually true, there was just her latest number ‘Dilon ka Shooter’ that was available online, leaving her #Dhinchuks depressed and asking for more. But it seems the wait for her next is going to end and soon. Pooja, on her Facebook page (though unverified) claimed that her new video is coming soon for her fans whom she seems to call #dhinchuks! Well, clearly after she updated her status on Facebook, there was quite an uproar on the Internet. From those who “couldn’t wait” to those who were happy with the wait, Internet has been buzzing ever since the ‘announcement’.

This is Pooja’s status.

Just like Taher Shah, a Pakistani singer and composer, Pooja became an Internet sensation after her cringe-pop and terribly off-note songs went viral. Her songs like Swag Wali Topi, Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter, etc. garnered popularity for being extremely off-note. But after a certain ‘Kathappa Singh’ decided to claim copyright over her songs, they were taken down from the Internet. Before that, a Twitter user posted a screengrab of Pooja riding her ‘Dilon ka Scooter’ without a helmet and tagged the Delhi Police posting that she is riding without helmet and is singing songs making a lot of noise. Delhi Police’s Twitter handle, on its part replied by saying “necessary action will be taken.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd