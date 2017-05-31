Latest News

Dhinchak Pooja may be a ‘sensational’ singer, but she is also a ‘philosopher’ on Twitter

Dhinchak Pooja is entertaining all right, but if you are wondering what can be more amusing and entertaining than her songs, then you must check her Twitter account. The singer almost appears as a philosopher in disguise as she doles out one advice after another.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: May 31, 2017 11:47 am
Dhinchak Pooja, dhinchak pooja twitter, funny tweets by dhinchak pooja, selfie maine le li aaj, indian express, indian express news Dhinchak Pooja clearly has all enviable faith in herself. (Source: DhinchakPooja/ Twitter)

Dhinchak Pooja, the singer who has attributed an adjective (dhinchak, what else?) to her name is the latest Internet sensation. She has given us chart busters like ‘Swag Wali Topi’, ‘Daaru’. but she did hit the ball out of the park with her latest song, ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’. The song that traces her giddy excitement on taking a selfie soon became a rage and people could clearly not have enough of it. A fake Facebook page with the name ‘Dhinchak Pooja Live Performance’ was created recently, and believe it or not almost 2,000 people were ‘going’ for it.

If you are wondering what can be more amusing and entertaining than her songs, then you must check her Twitter account. The singer almost appears as a philosopher in disguise! Yes, you read that right. She is pretty active on social media and you can find pearls of wisdom from her as she proclaims “There is no Plan B for passion” or how “every setback is a setup For comeback.”

Do not believe us? Keep reading.

While you are busy trolling her, she clearly knows her ‘unlimited potential’. The joke is clearly on you!

Well, this almost sounds ominous. Mercy, please?

She sure is determined.

Do you see the clever wordplay here?

Here she is giving you tips on how to stay ‘dhinchak’. Go on, follow.

See, you do not get to judge her.

Clearly she does.

Do you see how deep this is going?

Of course she amazed/shocked us with her ‘actions’.

We are, aren’t we?

