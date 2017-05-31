Dhinchak Pooja may be a ‘sensational’ singer, but she is also a ‘philosopher’ on Twitter

Dhinchak Pooja clearly has all enviable faith in herself. (Source: DhinchakPooja/ Twitter) Dhinchak Pooja clearly has all enviable faith in herself. (Source: DhinchakPooja/ Twitter)

Dhinchak Pooja, the singer who has attributed an adjective (dhinchak, what else?) to her name is the latest Internet sensation. She has given us chart busters like ‘Swag Wali Topi’, ‘Daaru’. but she did hit the ball out of the park with her latest song, ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’. The song that traces her giddy excitement on taking a selfie soon became a rage and people could clearly not have enough of it. A fake Facebook page with the name ‘Dhinchak Pooja Live Performance’ was created recently, and believe it or not almost 2,000 people were ‘going’ for it.

If you are wondering what can be more amusing and entertaining than her songs, then you must check her Twitter account. The singer almost appears as a philosopher in disguise! Yes, you read that right. She is pretty active on social media and you can find pearls of wisdom from her as she proclaims “There is no Plan B for passion” or how “every setback is a setup For comeback.”

Do not believe us? Keep reading.

While you are busy trolling her, she clearly knows her ‘unlimited potential’. The joke is clearly on you!

Do not set limits on your unlimited potentials…!!! 😎 — Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) May 29, 2017

Well, this almost sounds ominous. Mercy, please?

Waqt Ko guzarne do Zara, waqt hi jawab Dega…!!!😊 — Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) May 25, 2017

She sure is determined.

There is no plan B for passion 😎 — Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) May 24, 2017

Do you see the clever wordplay here?

Every setback is a setup For comeback 💓 — Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) May 24, 2017

Here she is giving you tips on how to stay ‘dhinchak’. Go on, follow.

Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life #Bedifferent #staydhinchak😎💃 — Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) May 16, 2017

See, you do not get to judge her.

Judge me when you are perfect….!!! 😃 — Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) May 2, 2017

Clearly she does.

I Deserve the BEST 💯 — Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) April 24, 2017

Do you see how deep this is going?

Know your worth , then add tax 😊😉 — Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) April 23, 2017

Of course she amazed/shocked us with her ‘actions’.

Confuse them with your silence , Amaze them with your actions …!!!😍😋😘 — Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) April 23, 2017

We are, aren’t we?

I can and I will

WATCH ME 👀 — Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) April 14, 2017

