How much does Dhinchak Pooja earn? The whopping amount will stun you

Dhinchak Pooja’s song Selfie maine le li aaj has turned into the new Internet sensation. We know that the making of the hilarious song is definitely not a gaffe and the views on her YouTube video which has spiraled up to almost 14,000,000 proves our point. This lady who has two other popular songs like Swag Wali Topi and Daaru in her kitty definitely knows what she is doing. Trolls are having a gala time on Twitter and Facebook, but does it change anything? We don’t think so.

Her ever growing popularity is only making her bank account healthy. Recently, a curious Quora user came up with a calculation of her earnings and this will leave you aghast. Answering the question, “How much money Dhinchak pooja may have earned?” Yogesh Maliwad shared the calculations that he had done for the viral singer.

Here’s what he posted on Quora:

“So, first of all based on basic google ads earning her average earning ranges to 1$ – 1.5$ for 1000 views. Let’s say, if there are 10M views divide it by 1000. You will get 10,000. So Multiply it by 1 or 1.5. You will get earnings. Which would be approx 10000$ – 15000$

Simple Method: Views / 1000 x 1 or 1.5

This is simple basic way to get idea.

Why 1 or 1.5 ? 1 or 1.5$ is basically the basic Revenue per Mile.

Moreover, the earning from clicks keeping it completely aside. Thus there’s a lot on which earnings depends but 1 or 1.5$ can be used to guess rough estimate. Moreover, earnings through adsense depends lot on views from location as well as category of interest of user. So, you can all find is estimate.”

Well, according to these calculations, she would be earning anything between Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs per month! However, another user took a closer look at it because the views in India get a lesser amount.

All the estimation makes the final amount into a whopping Rs 2-4 lakh. Shocking isn’t it?

Do you see how we, knowingly or unknowingly, are contributing to the huge amount she has racked up? Sigh!

