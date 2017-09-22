Dhinchak Pooja’s ‘Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’ has some Twitter users squirming, while others cannot get it out of their heads

While there were the usual crop of people who wanted Dhinchak Pooja’s song to be taken down and be reported, some other admitted to one thing — “I can’t get this song out of my head!” (Source; YouTube) While there were the usual crop of people who wanted Dhinchak Pooja’s song to be taken down and be reported, some other admitted to one thing — “I can’t get this song out of my head!” (Source; YouTube)

Dhinchak Pooja requires no introduction, thanks to her stellar rise to cringe-pop stardom with her ‘off-note’ songs like ‘Selfie maine le li aaj ‘ and ‘Swag wali topi‘. While these songs were taken down from her YouTube channel, after someone called ‘Kathappa Singh’ reported them for copyright violations, now it is the video of her latest song — ‘Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’ — that has got people talking. Though she released the audio of the song earlier, she chose, for some unknown reason, to keep her fans waiting for the video of her latest number. But no sooner than she finally did it, the Internet went berserk, like it did on her debut.

While there are the usual crop of people who want her song to be taken down and be reported, some other admitted to one thing — “I can’t get this song out of my head!” Check out some of the reactions here.

When dhinchak Pooja uploads a video, no need to spam me. I already know :) — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) September 21, 2017

Dhinchak pooja ka boyfriend ???? pic.twitter.com/Dz2KdxS5Di — Mohd Zeeshan Khan (@M0hdZeeshanKhan) September 21, 2017

Everything was going perfect and then Dhinchak Pooja released a new song. ?? — Junglee Ladka (@hooliganladka) September 21, 2017

Youtube is so democratic. For every dhinchak Pooja, there are dozen unsung artists, rejected by gatekeepers of arts , waiting to get noticed — hrishikesh kashyap (@ikeshuee) September 11, 2017

Can’t wait for Dhinchak Pooja and Rap king Omprakash to judge a new Cringe pop show on TV/Internet. This could be massive. @starindia — Mohit (@pessimystiqueM) September 11, 2017

Anyone Know How To Choose Multiple Options Here ?? ?? #Dhinchakpooja pic.twitter.com/CUW7AaBt9N — Krunal Urade ??™ (@KrunalUrade) September 21, 2017

My father should give me money just because i never said “bapu dede thoda cash”#Dhinchakpooja #baapudedethodacash #wtf — vimal bora (@BoraKaChhora) September 21, 2017

Why is Dhinchak Pooja asking Mahatma Gandhi for some cash? — Abirami Ramesh (@abiramiramesh99) September 21, 2017

I can’t get this song out of my head now. ??#Dhinchakpooja #Bapudedethodacash — Monarch Sahu (@haramihunmei_) September 21, 2017

