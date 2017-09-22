Only in Express
  • Dhinchak Pooja’s ‘Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’ has some Twitter users squirming, while others cannot get it out of their heads

Dhinchak Pooja’s ‘Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’ has some Twitter users squirming, while others cannot get it out of their heads

While Dhinchak Pooja released the audio of Baapu Dede Thoda Cash earlier, for some unfathomable reason, she chose to keep fans waiting before she could release the video of her latest number.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 22, 2017 10:55 am
dhinchak pooja, dhinchak pooja baapu dede thoda cash,dhinchak pooja latest, dhinchak pooja latest song, dhinchak pooja twitter reactions, dhinchak pooja twitter latest funny, dhinchak pooja funny videos, indian express, indian express news While there were the usual crop of people who wanted Dhinchak Pooja’s song to be taken down and be reported, some other admitted to one thing — “I can’t get this song out of my head!” (Source; YouTube)
Related News

Dhinchak Pooja requires no introduction, thanks to her stellar rise to cringe-pop stardom with her ‘off-note’ songs like ‘Selfie maine le li aaj ‘ and ‘Swag wali topi‘. While these songs were taken down from her YouTube channel, after someone called ‘Kathappa Singh’ reported them for copyright violations, now it is the video of her latest song — ‘Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’ — that has got people talking. Though she released the audio of the song earlier, she chose, for some unknown reason, to keep her fans waiting for the video of her latest number. But no sooner than she finally did it, the Internet went berserk, like it did on her debut.

While there are the usual crop of people who want her song to be taken down and be reported, some other admitted to one thing — “I can’t get this song out of my head!” Check out some of the reactions here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 22: Latest News