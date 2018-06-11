Follow Us:
Monday, June 11, 2018
Dhadak trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s love story lacks ‘Sairat’ magic, say Twitterati

As Dhadak got made under the umbrella of Dharma productions, who decided to give the regional film a Bollywood spin, not everyone was pleased. The film looks far more polished and glamorous, Sairat fans are complaining, their loved film “got ruined.”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 11, 2018 4:34:11 pm
Dhadak, Dhadak trailer launch, Janhvi Kapoor, ishan khattr, sairat, dhadak sairat, Janhvi Kapoor dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor anarkali green suit, Janhvi Kapoor green suit designer, khushi kapoor dhadak trailer, indian express, indian express news, viral news Dhadak will launch Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ishan Khatter in the remake of hit Marathi film Sairat. (Source: Dharma Productions/ Twitter)
Trailer for Dhadak, the debut film of Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi was released on Monday. In a star-studded event, filmmaker Karan Johar introduced the lead pair, Ishan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor of the upcoming movie, a remake of award-winning Marathi film Sairat.

The Hindi version of the National Award winning film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, who is known for his other Bollywood love stories – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film talks about two innocent people who fall in love without realising the vast gap between their class and economic background and highlights their struggle and their love.

Karan Johar bought the rights of Sairat after it made history by entering the coveted Rs 100-crore club. The original was directed by Nagraj Manjule and starred newbies Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. As Dhadak got made under the umbrella of Johar’s Dharma production who decided to give the regional film a Bollywood spin, not everyone was pleased.

Here is how Twitterati are reacting to the trailor:

But then again as the trailer dropped, it got Bollywood buffs in frenzy and people couldn’t stop talking about the colourful images, the poignant cinematography and the lead pair’s sizzling chemistry. While many lauded Khatter’s performance, seeing Kapoor making her breakthrough on the silver screen, it took most Sridevi fans down memory lane.

Sample these.

 

In case you missed the Dhadak trailer, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter, take a look here:

Did you like the trailer? Tell us in comments below.

