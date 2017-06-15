Desi Twitterati lose their calm over the hilarious ‘Floor is…’ memes

This new meme format works on the concept of irony. (Source: East India Comedy/Twitter) This new meme format works on the concept of irony. (Source: East India Comedy/Twitter)

Let’s all agree — the Internet is vast. There is no dearth of information, sociopolitical discussions and debates when it comes to the social media space. Another thing which is in plenty on the World Wide Web is memes. Yes, for people with a wicked sense of humour that can crack anybody up in no time, or for those who just want to keep scrolling through endless sections of relatable funny illustrations, Internet is one heck of a place!

Closer home, Indian meme-makers on Twitter have almost always left no stone unturned when it comes to ‘work’. From making hilarious memes out a newborn baby’s ‘Rajinikanth’ pose to immortalising Shashi Tharoor’s impeccable English as memes — no holds are barred.

This time, it is a new meme format called ‘The Floor is’ that is going viral on the micro-blogging site, and by the look of it, Indian Twitterati have already warmed up to it.

ALSO READ | This newborn baby is the youngest one to be turned into a Twitter meme

Here are some of the hilarious ‘Floor is’ desi spins doing the rounds.

*goes to a stadium and shouts “CHOR CHOR CHOR”* pic.twitter.com/MeN83nh8z0 — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) June 12, 2017

The floor is misogyny. Desi men: pic.twitter.com/zIxecpS0wz — asdfghjkl (@I_Shizza) June 9, 2017

The floor is Desi family honour and “loug kya kaheinge” Me: pic.twitter.com/68t05bXGqm — Baeحیا (@PUNderbeard) June 12, 2017

“The floor is dance floor” pic.twitter.com/9lnX02dp0x — The PunDit (@yashsharmaji) June 12, 2017

the floor is responsibilities pic.twitter.com/EU6V9tpLH3 — TEAM DESI (@desiholic_) June 14, 2017

The floor is Indian law. pic.twitter.com/TcA3CiR6L9 — The Ironical Baba (@TheIronicalBaba) June 11, 2017

Floor is facial expressions pic.twitter.com/Er2OXm65Mx — Abhay (@Woh_ladka) June 14, 2017

ALSO READ | These hilarious ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ tweets have left Twitterati in splits

The format works on the concept of irony. Say, if ‘the floor is Indian Law’, then the person trying to get a grasp of it entirely (but miserably failing) is Salman Khan. We did not say this. Twitter did!

Earlier hilarious ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ tweets had gone viral, after Tweeple started giving funny plot twists of their own to the format, making them into memes.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd