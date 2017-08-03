‘Will go home and have fish’: A ‘sad’ Derek O’Brien tweets after Sumitra Mahajan’s ‘veg only’ farewell dinner for Hamid Ansari

Latest News
Should have taken a little tiffin box along. I am sure the others would have wanted to partake as well," "Next time order some Pizzas. Let the govt realize that they cannot impose their eating habits on everyone else," were some of the responses to his tweet.

While there were people making light of his tweet, others interpreted this as the government's imposition of food habits on people and probably an extension of their ban on consumption of beef.
Have you been to family functions with the only hope of digging into some scrumptious chicken and fish dishes, but ended up with a broken heart after looking at the ‘vegetarian only’ menu? Well, you have found company in Derek O’Brien. The Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal was in attendance at a farewell dinner hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for Vice-President Hamid Ansari. He was so dismayed to know the line-up of vegetarian dishes that he took to Twitter to share his ‘agony’ and in the end wrote (probably as a note to himself) – “Will go home & have fish curry.” Yes, we could relate and it seems many on Twitter could as well.

While many ’empathised’ with the MP and lend their support to him, others had some suggestions for him to consider probably the next time? “Should have taken a little tiffin box along. I am sure the others would have wanted to partake as well,” “Next time order some Pizzas. Let the govt realize that they cannot impose their eating habits on everyone else,” were some of the responses to his tweet. Clearly, while there were people making light of his tweet, others interpreted this as the government’s imposition of food habits on people and probably an extension of their ban on consumption of beef. Others took the opportunity to come up with funny puns like “So farewell to both Ansari and Mansahari” which also hinted at the imposition of food habits on people of late.

