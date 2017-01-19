Twitter user claims new Rs 500 notes ‘won’t survive a round in the washing machine’

Twitter users claim new Rs 500 notes’ ink fades in water. (Source: Ravi Handa, Pankaj Sethi/Twitter) Twitter users claim new Rs 500 notes’ ink fades in water. (Source: Ravi Handa, Pankaj Sethi/Twitter)

Although it’s been more than two months that the Prime Minister announced the demonetisation of higher value currency notes, people’s woes of procuring and using the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes do not seem to end. Ravi Handa, a Twitter user, apparently forgot one of the new Rs 500 notes in his clothes that went into the laundry. But when he got the note back, its ink had apparently faded. Handa took to the micro-blogging site to warn people that the “new notes won’t survive a round in the washing machine”.

Earlier in January, farmers in Madhya Pradesh got Rs 2,000 notes that did not have the image of Mahatma Gandhi on them! And now it seems these notes may not survive in ‘testing waters’ either. Many of us have at least once in our lives given our clothes out to laundry with paper cash in our jeans or shirts’ pockets, but rarely have the notes been returned faded – crumpled, obviously! As much as it is not advisable to believe everything that pops up on the Internet, given the previous instances, this incident doesn’t come as surprising either.

Reportedly, RBI uses high-security ink to print the currency notes. According to reports, the government started printing the new notes in August-September last year, using the printing facility at Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Ltd (BRBNMPL) in Mysuru under Reserve Bank of India, which was set up with the De La Rue Giori, now KBA Giori, Switzerland.

This is Handa’s tweet.

Check your pockets before giving your clothes for a wash.

The new notes won’t survive a round in the washing machine. pic.twitter.com/h7DaLX5ge2 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 18, 2017

Among jokes like how this is a feature in the new currency notes that “prevents money laundry-ing” and how Handa now has a “clean chit”, people also raised suspicions on the authenticity of his post.

@ravihanda ur act of 2000 rs note in Washing machine was on Bangalore FM yesterday.. — Nagendra (@NaguTweets) January 19, 2017

Meanwhile, others claimed they faced a similar situation too.

