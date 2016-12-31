Demonetisation: Foreign tourists share heartwarming stories about their stay in India amid cash crunch

With limit to ATM withdrawals and lack of card swiping machines in most of the places, many tourists along with Indians faced difficulties. (Source: Better India) With limit to ATM withdrawals and lack of card swiping machines in most of the places, many tourists along with Indians faced difficulties. (Source: Better India)

50 days of demonetisation has been completed and it has been a great roller coaster ride, owing to the long queues outside banks and ATMs and a great shortage of cash, but it’s not just Indians who suffered the pain.

With the onset of winter and a perfect time to visit India, many foreign tourists were here. They too faced difficulties trying to get legal tenders and enjoy their stay in the country. While many complained and we even saw how few resorted to performances in the streets to raise money, there are some who shared some heartwarming stories.

According to a Better India report, many of these visitors asserted what they went through after suddenly the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes was announced. Sharing their painful experience looking for some cash, few also shared tales of kindness that restored their faith in humanity and why India became too special for them.

According to the report, a tourist, Lucy Plummer narrated how she found herself left with just one Rs 100 note in Delhi and spent the entire day roaming in the city to withdraw some cash. Failed to get any cash from any of the ATMs, she was not only worried about the outstanding bill at the local guesthouse where she was putting up but also about the flight she had to catch the next day, let alone no cash for food.

Not being able to pay the bill, she tried to explain the situation to the owner and returned to her room, feeling ashamed. Only after some time, she heard a knock at the door to discover the owner at her door. “Money comes and goes,” the report quoted the owner. “Please make sure that you take your dinner and make it to the airport for your flight,” and she forced the notes into my hand, said the report.

“After spending hours in long queues without any success, it was a local Delhi guesthouse owner who restored my faith in humanity and reminded me of why I love India,” she wrote.

It is true that these days have been difficult and harsh and many even lost their lives, but as Plummer rightly noted, “This simple, yet extremely profound gesture showed me that amidst the dim of the on-going financial turmoil, there are people all across the country keeping the flame of humanity blazing.”

She also shared accounts of other tourists in the country. She narrated how a local tailoring shop gave away a suit to a French tourist in Goa free of cost and asked to pay whenever he could. Along with it, she added that the shopkeep also offered Rs 2000 to the tourist.

She reiterates how touched she was by the many accounts of “world-class hospitality” and Indian culture of treating guests as God. After all, not everything about 2016 was that bad.

