After Arvind Subramanian, Twitterati comes up with hilarious ‘aims of demonetisation’

The Chief Economic Advisor’s remark that demonetisation ‘aims’ to bring down real estate prices too, has the Twitterati in splits. (Source: PTI) The Chief Economic Advisor’s remark that demonetisation ‘aims’ to bring down real estate prices too, has the Twitterati in splits. (Source: PTI)

It has been almost three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the demonetisation of higher value currency. Following the rather unprecedented announcement, people’s lives went haywire, with cash-stripped ATMs and long queues in front of banks giving them not a lot of hope. But the BJP government time and again, made it a point to insist that the move was for the greater good of the nation and its people. Eradication of corruption, hoarding of black money and other illegal activities like terrorism were declared the prime aims of demonetisation. Now, on January 31, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian announced that (yet another) goal of the policy is to lower real estate prices. With that, an exasperated Twitter community seems to have had enough of the “aims of demonetisation”.

ALSO READ | This picture of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav from the road show has gone viral for hilarious reasons

Subramanian presented the Indian Economic Survey of 2017 in Parliament on Tuesday, saying demonetisation was “less severe than is commonly perceived”. He called the move a “radical currency-cum-governance-cum social-engineering measure” and remarked that it is aimed at reducing real estate prices. Soon after, the remark garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, with many users guessing what the government might next say the aim of demonetisation is.

Sample some of the Twitter reactions here.

Ultimate aim of #DeMonetisation :

🔫keep aliens☠ away frm earth

🔫prevent tsunami🎵 earthquakes🎚

🔫To eradicate AIDS

🔫save cows

🔫find value of π pic.twitter.com/Gxt51FfamL — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) January 31, 2017

Why are there drops of urine on the toilet seat?

“I meant to do that, the aim of Demonetisation was to leave four drops yaar.” — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 31, 2017

Eventual aim of demonetisation would be to find the original aim of demonetisation http://t.co/4LhFdxFYMf — Munk (@_Drunkenmunk) January 31, 2017

Let’s have a #AimOfDemonetisation Contest. I think Aim of DeMonetisation was to increase Indian Twitter activity

pic.twitter.com/fePk9KJqX2 — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) January 31, 2017

@rameshsrivats @tweetfromRaghu @ANI_news I guess the main goal of Demonetisation is to keep finding the main goal of Demonetisation. — Habeeb Ansari (@habeebansari19) January 31, 2017

@rameshsrivats @ANI_news Next up – the aim of demonetization is to verify existence of life on other planets! ?? — Chaitanya R (@cramachandran) January 31, 2017

I think this demonetization must be the most aim-packed initiative in history. http://t.co/eqmxe2bBlx — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 31, 2017

Next from government – #AimOfDemonetization was to punish bank officials for taking lunch break during working hours. — Kuptaan ???? (@Kuptaan) January 31, 2017

Aim of demonetisation is the new Hum Chlormint kyun khate hain. http://t.co/mEPZjGOmd1 — Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 31, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd