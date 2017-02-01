Trending News

After Arvind Subramanian, Twitterati comes up with hilarious ‘aims of demonetisation’

'Eventual aim of demonetisation would be to find the original aim of demonetisation.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 1, 2017 12:41 pm
New Delhi : Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) at a Press Conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi after laying of Economic Survey 2016-17 in Parliament on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla(PTI1_31_2017_000113A) The Chief Economic Advisor’s remark that demonetisation ‘aims’ to bring down real estate prices too, has the Twitterati in splits. (Source: PTI)

It has been almost three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the demonetisation of higher value currency. Following the rather unprecedented announcement, people’s lives went haywire, with cash-stripped ATMs and long queues in front of banks giving them not a lot of hope. But the BJP government time and again, made it a point to insist that the move was for the greater good of the nation and its people. Eradication of corruption, hoarding of black money and other illegal activities like terrorism were declared the prime aims of demonetisation. Now, on January 31, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian announced that (yet another) goal of the policy is to lower real estate prices. With that, an exasperated Twitter community seems to have had enough of the “aims of demonetisation”.

ALSO READ | This picture of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav from the road show has gone viral for hilarious reasons

Subramanian presented the Indian Economic Survey of 2017 in Parliament on Tuesday, saying demonetisation was “less severe than is commonly perceived”. He called the move a “radical currency-cum-governance-cum social-engineering measure” and remarked that it is aimed at reducing real estate prices. Soon after, the remark garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, with many users guessing what the government might next say the aim of demonetisation is.

Sample some of the Twitter reactions here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 01: Latest News