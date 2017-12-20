Delhi’s first ever driverless metro crashes; stirs up fresh Salman Khan car accident jokes

Netizens had a good play of words over Delhi metro crash. (Source: Twitter) Netizens had a good play of words over Delhi metro crash. (Source: Twitter)

Delhi’s first ever driverless metro met with an accident during its trail and in no time, the incident turned into a series of funny memes. The incident took place at 3.40pm and is being treated as a case of “human error and negligence”, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

There was no human injury reported. However, the accident ignited a series of funny memes on social media. Relating it to Salman Khan’s driverless car accident, Netizens had a good play of words on Twitter. Less than a week before the Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate the much-awaited Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, the train crashed into the boundary wall of the Kalindi Kunj depot.

“The train was brought in for maintenance, and when that happens, the brakes are decommissioned. After the maintenance procedure was over, the brakes should have been tested before the train left the depot. But that was not done and the train was taken for cleaning… It had to go over a ramp, and the brakes did not work, since they were decommissioned. It rolled back and hit the boundary wall,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

The pictures of the accident quickly went viral on Twitter and people started making funny memes out of it. Here are few hilarious jokes from the lot.

#DelhiMetro Salman Khan’s case and DelhiMetro accident both have one thing common : Both are Driverless. — Pravin (@Farjigiri) December 19, 2017

When you are a train but Modiji is doing a road show outside the station #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/8saiJvNrNU — knight watchman (@watchman_knight) December 19, 2017

#DelhiMetro should have used Ambuja Cement for constructing the wall, deewaar ka tootna naamumkin hota — Italian Bahu (@ItalianBahu) December 19, 2017

Lol, inauguration ki bahut jaldi hai Saheb ko http://t.co/lJUkMNMVuV — TweetZaade active since 2012 (@TweetZaade) December 19, 2017

Tere liye hi toh signal tod taad ke

Aaya Dilli wali girlfriend chhod chhad ke😂😂http://t.co/I1hHt5YuLL — Abdul Mustafa (@abdulmustafa01) December 19, 2017

muze delhi pasand nahi he ! me to chali delhi se bahar pic.twitter.com/SLzH8FIWNf — Om (@ohokohokok) December 19, 2017

