Delhi’s first ever driverless metro crashes; stirs up fresh Salman Khan car accident jokes

Delhi metro's first ever driverless train met with an accident giving Netizens new reasons to come up with funny memes. The incident took place at 3.40 pm and is being treated as a case of “human error and negligence”, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2017 6:15 pm
delhi metro accident, delhi metro, delhi metro accident memes Netizens had a good play of words over Delhi metro crash. (Source: Twitter)
Delhi’s first ever driverless metro met with an accident during its trail and in no time, the incident turned into a series of funny memes. The incident took place at 3.40pm and is being treated as a case of “human error and negligence”, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

There was no human injury reported. However, the accident ignited a series of funny memes on social media. Relating it to Salman Khan’s driverless car accident, Netizens had a good play of words on Twitter. Less than a week before the Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate the much-awaited Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, the train crashed into the boundary wall of the Kalindi Kunj depot.

“The train was brought in for maintenance, and when that happens, the brakes are decommissioned. After the maintenance procedure was over, the brakes should have been tested before the train left the depot. But that was not done and the train was taken for cleaning… It had to go over a ramp, and the brakes did not work, since they were decommissioned. It rolled back and hit the boundary wall,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

The pictures of the accident quickly went viral on Twitter and people started making funny memes out of it. Here are few hilarious jokes from the lot.

