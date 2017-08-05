Delhi University announced ‘zero’ cut-off for SC/ST, and Twitterati lost its cool

Can you believe it? (Source: File Photo) Can you believe it? (Source: File Photo)

The education system in India is flawed in many ways. And, the sad truth is a lot of students have to suffer because of that. One of the many problems include the reservation system, which takes a toll on students who are deserving on merit. What’s more, it adds up to the increasing unemployment issue in the nation. Adding more fuel to the fire, Delhi University’s latest announcement has set hearts blazing with anger.

The university released the interview schedule and cut-off marks for the PhD admissions in the Department of Mathematics, and it left most of the students bewildered. The lowest cut-off anyone could imagine — it was a mere ‘zero’! Yes, you heard that right. Isn’t it shocking? Well, it is alarming on many levels, because the cut-off for the general category is 94 per cent. Can you see the vast gap between the two? Students could not swallow the fact that SC/ST candidates did not need even basic passing marks of 30-40 per cent to be eligible for the programme. Sigh!

Quite unsurprisingly, Netizens are fuming with rage and have expressed their dismay on social media networking websites. “So an SC student with 40 marks should get opportunity ahead of a GC student with 90%+ marks? Interesting,” a Twitter user wrote, while another one tweeted out: “Hitting a new low in Indian education system, the PhD cutoff for #DelhiUniversity SC/ST students drop to 0%. #DUAdmission#DUCutOff!”

Take a look at some reactions on Twitter here.

DU maths PhD cutoff for general category is 94% and no minimum cut off for SC/ST pic.twitter.com/X4BznBnFUA — The Dank Bully (@thecyberbully13) August 5, 2017

So an SC student with 40 marks should get opportunity ahead of a GC student with 90%+ marks? Interesting 🤔 http://t.co/dVj1kIFUz3 — A (@AzzzyArora) August 2, 2017

DU Maths PhD interview criteria is Zero Marks for SC/ST (Gen- 94/200). Imagine, a person who can’t score single marks can be ur Professor 🙏 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 3, 2017

Sir even phd interview cut off for sc/st is zero 0. And gen is 98. What is the education system in india — prashant sharma (@sharmapacific) August 2, 2017

We need change @narendramodi @PrakashJavdekar

SC/ST students r eligible 4 PhD in math (DU)even if they score 0 but for others you need 84+ pic.twitter.com/AZDLSPsHzD — Gaurav …. (@ashugaurav13) July 31, 2017

#prakashjavadekar@DU’s Cut-Off For ST/SC For PhD In Mathematics Is ZERO. Lol… I think education system tends to zero. — Hemant sharma (@Hemants69820425) August 5, 2017

What kind off equality is this sir du has granted cut off for special drive we are not students ! If we belong to general category http://t.co/CwE8xjh15t — Yashaswi Srivastava (@YashaswiSrivas4) August 3, 2017

#prakashjavadekar@DU’s Cut-Off For ST/SC For PhD In Mathematics Is ZERO. Lol… I think education system tends to zero. — Hemant sharma (@Hemants69820425) August 5, 2017

What do you think about the cut-off range? Tell us your views in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd