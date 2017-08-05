Latest News

Delhi University announced ‘zero’ cut-off for SC/ST, and Twitterati lost its cool

Delhi University released the interview schedule and cut off marks for the PhD admissions in the Department of Mathematics, and it left most of the students bewildered. The lowest cut off anyone could imagine — it was a mere 'zero'!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 5, 2017 6:14 pm
Can you believe it? (Source: File Photo)
The education system in India is flawed in many ways. And, the sad truth is a lot of students have to suffer because of that. One of the many problems include the reservation system, which takes a toll on students who are deserving on merit. What’s more, it adds up to the increasing unemployment issue in the nation. Adding more fuel to the fire, Delhi University’s latest announcement has set hearts blazing with anger.

The university released the interview schedule and cut-off marks for the PhD admissions in the Department of Mathematics, and it left most of the students bewildered. The lowest cut-off anyone could imagine — it was a mere ‘zero’! Yes, you heard that right. Isn’t it shocking? Well, it is alarming on many levels, because the cut-off for the general category is 94 per cent. Can you see the vast gap between the two? Students could not swallow the fact that SC/ST candidates did not need even basic passing marks of 30-40 per cent to be eligible for the programme. Sigh!

Quite unsurprisingly, Netizens are fuming with rage and have expressed their dismay on social media networking websites. “So an SC student with 40 marks should get opportunity ahead of a GC student with 90%+ marks? Interesting,” a Twitter user wrote, while another one tweeted out: “Hitting a new low in Indian education system, the PhD cutoff for #DelhiUniversity SC/ST students drop to 0%. #DUAdmission#DUCutOff!”

Take a look at some reactions on Twitter here.

What do you think about the cut-off range? Tell us your views in the comments below.

  1. D
    Dr. Clever Chamaar
    Aug 5, 2017 at 7:08 pm
    SCs should get 100 percent reservations to become Pandits in all Hindu temples while Bra-mans known as Brahmans should get 100 percent reservations to become Toilet cleaners. Jaii Chamaaristaan, Bheem Bhumii kii jaii
    Reply
