Facebook videos of Delhi traffic policeman doing his duty even during heavy rain go viral

While enjoying the rains from the window-sill of your workplace or from the balcony of your house could be a pleasant pass-time for many of us, there are others who brave the downpour because of their sheer dedication towards their duty. Last year, the photos of a Haryana policeman working barefoot in rains went viral. Why barefoot? Because he had just one pair of boots and couldn’t risk getting them wet because he had to come to work the next day as well. Now, a Facebook user shared the videos of a policeman controlling traffic, undeterred by the heavy rains in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

Mankan Bammi took to Facebook to share the videos of the traffic policeman he took from inside his car. The videos show him standing in the rain and directing the traffic, which in Delhi becomes even more chaotic when it rains. At one point in one of the videos, he is even shown pushing a car, which probably broke down.

“Today I was passing through Raddison, Paschim Vihar round about while it was heavily raining. I was surprised when I saw a Traffic police guy serving public in totally wet conditions and then suddenly a car before my car fell broke down, immediately he helped the master of car so that car owner could be prevented from being wet. We people always criticise Police guys for their bad and mal deeds on the other hand we people should praise them too so that they serve us better. The most unfortunate part was I couldn’t ask his name due to heavy traffic but after when after crossing round about I asked for his name to another traffic guy ASI Rakesh Kumar for name of that brave police man, Rakesh Kumar refused to tell me his name afraid of being complained of. That police guy opted to serve us instead of sitting idle under any shelter in that much heavy rain without even caring for his health. therefore, I SALUTE FOR FORCES.”

