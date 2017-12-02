Delhi Police up their social media game, spread awareness via quirky and interactive posts

Tweets by Delhi Police are both interactive and informative. (Source: Delhi Police/Twitter) Tweets by Delhi Police are both interactive and informative. (Source: Delhi Police/Twitter)

These days, many government run organisations are upping their social media game and being more interactive on social networking websites. We have often noticed the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police being socially active and spreading awareness on various issues with the help of witty tweets and posts. Joining the trend is the social media handle of Delhi Police, which recently shared a series of posts highlighting serious issues like drinking and driving in an interactive and creative way.

Their posts, which earlier had a serious undertone, now have a fun twist. It is interesting to see how in order to maintain safety and incorporate better law and order, government organisations are embracing new ways on social media to connect with people. Check out the various posts by the Delhi Police here:

@DelhiPolice and @dtptraffic urges everyone to Not Drink and Drive.#YaDrinkYaDrive.

There will be ZERO tolerance towards this offence as it endangers both driver and road users. pic.twitter.com/iu2GSJnQAm — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 2, 2017

Daaru, whisky ke baad driving risky! That’s why always include 🚖 in your plan.#YaDrinkYaDrivepic.twitter.com/dJMVk96Csj — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 2, 2017

The tweets have received a mixed response from social media users. While, some are appreciating the interactive posts others are also posting other issues that need to be looked at and rectified. Here are some of the reactions:

@odisha_police Let’s copy this idea from Delhi Police Pls..The banners are informative & look great too. — Badal (@BadalTweets) December 2, 2017

May I request you to also issue advisory for #LaneDriving and make it a success as with the compulsory #SeatBeltCampaign. Traffic would be much easy to manage and prevent de congestion and risk to life by errant drivers! — Arvind Joshi (@ajoshig39) December 2, 2017

Please start a campaign for #nohighbeam driving?? It is impossible to see with the LED headlights on high beam — Urvashi (@urvashi_mitra) November 17, 2017

Thanks for this initiative, it is beneficial for people, No excuse for safety, this is important in Noida, I found thousands of people without helmet, wrong side driving, no rules of traffic, especially who is local guys(Villagers) in Noida, @noidatraffic , I would request..pls — Ashok Kumar Srivastava (@ashok_bhaavika) November 18, 2017

Daaru whisky ke baad sabh ko chahiye aur risky whisky .. control risky drivers n whisky — vinay mathur (@Smathur1001) December 2, 2017

Do you like their approach? Let us know in the comments below.

