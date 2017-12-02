Top Stories

Delhi Police up their social media game, spread awareness via quirky and interactive posts

This isn't the first time the Delhi Police social media handle has tweeted out important issues in an interactive way. It is interesting to see how in order to maintain safety and incorporate better law and order, government organisations are embracing new ways on social media to connect with people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 2, 2017 6:33 pm
Delhi Police, Delhi Police news, Delhi Police tweets, Delhi police social media, twitter reactions Tweets by Delhi Police are both interactive and informative. (Source: Delhi Police/Twitter)
These days, many government run organisations are upping their social media game and being more interactive on social networking websites. We have often noticed the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police being socially active and spreading awareness on various issues with the help of witty tweets and posts. Joining the trend is the social media handle of Delhi Police, which recently shared a series of posts highlighting serious issues like drinking and driving in an interactive and creative way.

Their posts, which earlier had a serious undertone, now have a fun twist. It is interesting to see how in order to maintain safety and incorporate better law and order, government organisations are embracing new ways on social media to connect with people. Check out the various posts by the Delhi Police here:

The tweets have received a mixed response from social media users. While, some are appreciating the interactive posts others are also posting other issues that need to be looked at and rectified. Here are some of the reactions:

Do you like their approach? Let us know in the comments below.

