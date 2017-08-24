Delhi Police shares throwback picture of its FIRST FIR and fills Twitterati with glee

Such an insightful throwback tweet! (Source: Delhi Police/Twitter) Such an insightful throwback tweet! (Source: Delhi Police/Twitter)

Have you ever wondered who committed the first crime on the planet? If not on the planet, you may now know about the first breach of law in the capital, thanks to Delhi Police’s #ThrowbackThursday photo on Twitter. Reminiscing about the episode that took place in the 19th century, they shared a photo of the page where the details of the crime were jotted down. Written in Urdu, it spells out that a theft of hookah (smoking pipe), utensils, a few attires and, even a kulfi took place on October 18, 1861. The document was later framed and showcased at the Delhi Police Museum. Not just that, a photo of the earliest FIR also graces the wall of Subzi Mandi Police Station, where it was filed 156 years ago.

Posting the picture on the social media networking site, they wrote: “#ThrowbackThursday with some of the rare moments in the history of DelhiPolice.” Check it out here.

Interestingly, the complaint was lodged by Maeeuddin Wald Mohammad, a resident of Katra Sheesh Mahal. It may come across as a really small amount, but the stolen commodities costed just 45 aanas, which totals up to around Rs 3 in today’s times. The Delhi Police also added prestige to their tweet with their 10-year-old hashtag ‘Khaas Hai Itihaas’ which means “history is special”.

People expressed their delight and surprise after looking at the tweet. Check out some reactions here.

Isn’t it an incredible anecdote? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

