Chappals vs Sandals: Twitterati grateful that Delhi High Court cleared the confusion

In case you didn't know, a woman’s footwear without a back strap is a sandal and not a chappal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2017 5:53 pm
chappal sandal delhi hc, delhi high court, sandal vs chappal, wishall, delhi high court bizarre judgment, bizarre court rulings, indian express, indian express news As soon as Netizens got a wind of this delightfully enlightening judgment by the High Court, social media platforms buzzed with excitement. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

When going shoe shopping, if ever the mind boggled while trying to understand the intricacies of stilletos, wedge heels, platforms and kitten heels, then rest assured that if the lack of proper information should plague you, the Indian judicial system might just come to your aid. For now, though, the Delhi High Court has categorically stated the difference between sandals and chappals – just so you get the terminology right the next time someone’s throwing certain footwear.

In case you didn’t know, a woman’s footwear without a back strap is a sandal and not a chappal, according to a bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Najmi Waziri, in a judgment that came earlier this week.

The issue assumed significance as the export of ‘sandals’ attract a 10 per cent customs duty drawback, while that of ‘chappals’ attracted only 5 per cent duty. The government had withdrawn a 10 per cent duty drawback given to a footwear manufacturer saying the footwear exported by it were ‘chappals’ as these did not have back strap. The Delhi High Court, while ruling that these were sandals, quashed the government’s decision.

As soon as Netizens got a wind of this delightfully enlightening judgment by the High Court, social media platforms buzzed with excitement. After all, it’s of paramount importance to get the technicalities right when reporting. From those who pondered over whether the nature of the footwear would affect the verdict when it comes to ‘show-throwing’ cases (and we have enough of those) to those who had a whole new set of questions for the judiciary to answer – what would you call biryani without chicken?

Sample some of the wittiest reactions to this bizarre judgment.

 

 

