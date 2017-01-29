Chappals vs Sandals: Twitterati grateful that Delhi High Court cleared the confusion

As soon as Netizens got a wind of this delightfully enlightening judgment by the High Court, social media platforms buzzed with excitement. (Source: Thinkstock Images) As soon as Netizens got a wind of this delightfully enlightening judgment by the High Court, social media platforms buzzed with excitement. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

When going shoe shopping, if ever the mind boggled while trying to understand the intricacies of stilletos, wedge heels, platforms and kitten heels, then rest assured that if the lack of proper information should plague you, the Indian judicial system might just come to your aid. For now, though, the Delhi High Court has categorically stated the difference between sandals and chappals – just so you get the terminology right the next time someone’s throwing certain footwear.

In case you didn’t know, a woman’s footwear without a back strap is a sandal and not a chappal, according to a bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Najmi Waziri, in a judgment that came earlier this week.

The issue assumed significance as the export of ‘sandals’ attract a 10 per cent customs duty drawback, while that of ‘chappals’ attracted only 5 per cent duty. The government had withdrawn a 10 per cent duty drawback given to a footwear manufacturer saying the footwear exported by it were ‘chappals’ as these did not have back strap. The Delhi High Court, while ruling that these were sandals, quashed the government’s decision.

As soon as Netizens got a wind of this delightfully enlightening judgment by the High Court, social media platforms buzzed with excitement. After all, it’s of paramount importance to get the technicalities right when reporting. From those who pondered over whether the nature of the footwear would affect the verdict when it comes to ‘show-throwing’ cases (and we have enough of those) to those who had a whole new set of questions for the judiciary to answer – what would you call biryani without chicken?

Sample some of the wittiest reactions to this bizarre judgment.

Issue of critical national importance indeed. now those shoe-throwers at politicians can decide whether they want to show sandal or chappal http://t.co/KsjGKZfSmy — Bhavani Giddu (@bgiddu) January 29, 2017

@the_hindu finally the much awaited verdict is here. Feeling enlightened… — Straight Talk (@umesh_mishra) January 28, 2017

@jamewils This verdict will change course of shoe-throwing cases. First prove what is thrown – shoe/boot/sandal/chappal & where is its pair? — Krishnakumar Narayan (@NarayanKrish) January 28, 2017

@IndianExpress And what is a shoe without laces? Joota? — Barnadhya Rwitam (@BarnadhyaRwitam) January 29, 2017

Chappal died of natural causes http://t.co/NzWtKt8hsB — Anurag Verma (@kitAnurag) January 29, 2017

Footwear without back strap is sandal,not chappal: HC.This verdit will help to identify whether a chappal/sandal was thrown at Politicians — Virendra sewag (@virendrasewag) January 29, 2017

Now this is really really important guys, not because of chappal but HC actually gave a Verdict!! ???????? http://t.co/7vhPY6qHi6 — Arnaz (@Milkyway1955Z) January 28, 2017

Mavericks all over the nation continue to call footwear without back strap, a chappal. http://t.co/LnJTfyG6Xe — Rahul Motwani (@RahulM96) January 28, 2017

So footwear with back strap is chappal? Wouldn’t that require a redefinition of “Chappal se maroongi!”? — Vivek (@milcom_) January 28, 2017

HC solves the biggest problem India is facing right now. pic.twitter.com/FvR9HDfjL1 — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) January 28, 2017

Biryani without Chicken is Pulav, not Biryani: HC

*Much needed*http://t.co/uq2cm9oaPL — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) January 28, 2017

HC – “Your back strap is showing” She – *Should I throw chappal or sandal* ?? HC – HEHEHEHEHEHHEHEHEHEHHEHEHE?? Dhoondte reh jaaoge pic.twitter.com/smXqcCVOfB — ?????-??? (@shutchup) January 28, 2017

