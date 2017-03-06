Trending News

‘Will make Delhi like London’: Twitterati loses calm after Arvind Kejriwal’s statement

Arvind Kejriwal said that once they win in MCD, the party will make Delhi so spick and span that people will compare it with London.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 6, 2017 3:40 pm
arvind kejriwal, aap, kejriwal to make delhi into london, aam aadmi party, kejriwal delhi to london? kejriwal promises to make delhi london, kejriwal says will make delhi london, arvind kejriwal aap, indian express, indian express news All in good humour, Twitterati was quick to make comparisons of Delhi and London — in a hilarious way! (Source: File Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, while inaugurating civic amenities in three areas of the Capital recently, made a statement that has garnered quite a bit of attention on Twitter. The CM accused the civic bodies of corruption and the councillors as minting money from the funds. He pointed out that the councillors who once used to “roam around on cycles and scooters” now have “five bungalows and five cars each”. This was before he made this statement that’s now making ripples on Twitter — “Once we win in MCD, in one year, we will make Delhi so spick and span that you will compare it with London.”

Many Twitter users were quick to render support to the CM and his vision. Others had some serious questions. Sample some of the reactions here.

But of course, Twitter users, known for making light of situations, sometimes even known for taking it a bit too far, seemed no different this time too. All in good humour, Twitterati was quick to make comparisons of Delhi and London — in a hilarious way! Others in fact, even gave a visual treat for people struggling to imagine the Capital getting transformed into London. Of the many that are doing the rounds, there are cleverly photoshopped images of Kejriwal sitting while the ceremonial security men stand guard and that of him dovetailing yoga and measuring the Big Ben!

From the looks of it, Kejriwal seems to have taken a leaf from Mamata Banerjee’s book, who has frequently stated her ultimate goal for Kolkata is to make it the ‘London of the East’.

