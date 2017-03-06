‘Will make Delhi like London’: Twitterati loses calm after Arvind Kejriwal’s statement

All in good humour, Twitterati was quick to make comparisons of Delhi and London — in a hilarious way! (Source: File Photo) All in good humour, Twitterati was quick to make comparisons of Delhi and London — in a hilarious way! (Source: File Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, while inaugurating civic amenities in three areas of the Capital recently, made a statement that has garnered quite a bit of attention on Twitter. The CM accused the civic bodies of corruption and the councillors as minting money from the funds. He pointed out that the councillors who once used to “roam around on cycles and scooters” now have “five bungalows and five cars each”. This was before he made this statement that’s now making ripples on Twitter — “Once we win in MCD, in one year, we will make Delhi so spick and span that you will compare it with London.”

Many Twitter users were quick to render support to the CM and his vision. Others had some serious questions. Sample some of the reactions here.

Free medicines for poor, does that happen anywhr in India? Yes, “only in Delhi”. Whn Kejriwal says he will make Delhi like London, trust him — RP tweet’s✒ (@anti_corrupt_01) March 6, 2017

Good! Will Make Delhi Look Like London If We Win Civic Polls: Arvind Kejriwal:http://t.co/sCHfM5TvJo — ↪Dr. 🆒↩ (@_DrCool_) March 6, 2017

Kejriwal:”Delhi will be like London, if AAP wins MCD elections.”

दिया, 272/272 seats! pic.twitter.com/t2YlYwdgAZ — Kiran Kumar (@Yr_Conscience) March 6, 2017

For arvind kejriwal :-

Delhi= London

Yamuna= Thames — Hunटरर♂ (@nickhunterr) March 6, 2017

Kejriwal be like

*Delhi ko London*

*Punjab ko Canada*

*Goa ko Miami* — Абхай (@Woh_ladka) March 6, 2017

Trump: Make America great again.

Kejriwal: Make Delhi great Britain. — Sundar Rajan (@csundar86) March 6, 2017

Didi promised 2 turn Kolkata into London. Now Kejriwal is promising the same to Delhi. I hope Delhi won’t go Kolkata’s way. — Hrishikesh Sandilya (@HSrains) March 6, 2017

Khasi will be Kyoto- NaMo. Delhi will be London-Kejriwal. Who is next? http://t.co/Df2jewL3RB — George (@georgevargh) March 6, 2017

Mamata wanted 2 turn Kolkata into London.Kejriji now wants to make Delhi look like London.Impossible task!Why not make cities just liveable? — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) March 6, 2017

But of course, Twitter users, known for making light of situations, sometimes even known for taking it a bit too far, seemed no different this time too. All in good humour, Twitterati was quick to make comparisons of Delhi and London — in a hilarious way! Others in fact, even gave a visual treat for people struggling to imagine the Capital getting transformed into London. Of the many that are doing the rounds, there are cleverly photoshopped images of Kejriwal sitting while the ceremonial security men stand guard and that of him dovetailing yoga and measuring the Big Ben!

Sample the tweets here.

Delhi ko London banane ke baad Kejriwal ji ki Exclusive tasveer. pic.twitter.com/ctAjvLfL7q — Phd in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) March 6, 2017

Delhi’s reaction to Kejriwal’s promise of making a London out of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/M93i0N7AlV — Mahesh Jagga (@MaheshJagga) March 6, 2017

Kejriwal : Ham Delhi Ko London Bna Denge

Rajeev Chowk Metro Station : Ye Ho Chuka Hai. pic.twitter.com/9HzB0LgOSh — Lost Boy (Humor Boy) (@muh_pe_bolunga) March 6, 2017

Delhi ko London banane ke liye Big Ben ki height measure karte huye Kejriwal ji pic.twitter.com/cQPXIgLr9S — Teetotaler Bewda (@Aiyyash_Billa) March 6, 2017

People leaving London forever after they heard Kejriwal gonna make Delhi Like London. pic.twitter.com/jdnsadqW5z — Engineeroholic (@EngineeRoholic) March 6, 2017

@GabbbarSingh We will make Delhi Like London if we win MCD elections : Kejriwal How ?? In London Bridges are Falling down . — Maruti Jha (@MarutiJha) March 6, 2017

So, after 1 year, even London will get free wi-fi like Delhi. pic.twitter.com/nObc2uiGWU — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 6, 2017

Delhi will be London in a year. God save London. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 6, 2017

From the looks of it, Kejriwal seems to have taken a leaf from Mamata Banerjee’s book, who has frequently stated her ultimate goal for Kolkata is to make it the ‘London of the East’.

