EVM tampering: Twitterati not amused with AAP’s demo on how EVMs can be ‘manipulated’

Twitterati were left fuming after the demonstration and slammed the government of diverting attention from serious corruption charges.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2017 10:12 pm
The political tussle in Delhi reached a pinnacle with the sacking of Kapil Mishra as water resources minister, and Mishra accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal of accepting Rs 2 crore in cash from Satyendra Jain. Neither is the rift within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) news nor is the levying of charges at one another. However, what really took place at the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday left everyone amused. While corruption charges remained the hot agenda, Delhi CM convened a special assembly session to demonstrate how the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be “manipulated”. An issue that the party has been raising ever since it suffered embarrassing defeats in Punjab and Goa Assembly elections, and the most recent MCD elections in Delhi.

AAP MLA from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bharadwaj, claimed that the EVMs can be “tampered” with using a certain secret code that can be inserted in the machine. Bharadwaj, who was a software engineer by profession before joining politics, got a machine similar to EVM and gave a demo of the how the tampering is allegedly done. He said there are different codes to make anyone on the panel win.

While there have been different claims that EVMs can be tampered with, the method shown by the Bharadwaj is new. He undertook a small voting procedure by giving two votes each to every party and later added more to AAP the results showed otherwise. While each vote was registered as they are polled, once the ‘secret code’ is inserted it started skewing the tabulation in favour of the specific candidate.

People saw the live demonstration and from the very beginning noted that the EVMs used by the AAP MLA were not real ones used by EC, even though he claimed they were “similar”. People took to Twitter to vent out their anger and slammed the AAP leader and accused them of taking away attention for real corruption charges. While many trolled and slammed the chief minister for ridiculing democracy and converting “Delhi Assembly to Jantar Mantar”, few even asked if all the EVMs were correct when AAP won Delhi polls.

  1. S
    sujit dash
    May 9, 2017 at 10:03 pm
    i cant understand how people of Delhi elect a stan made joker as CM.
    Reply
    1. M
      Mohan
      May 9, 2017 at 10:02 pm
      There is no end to comic entertainment from AAP
      Reply

