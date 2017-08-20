‘Side effect of Ranveer Singh’: Deepika Padukone’s recent airport look is a hit meme

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at Mumbai airport in this dual-tone shirt. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries) Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at Mumbai airport in this dual-tone shirt. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Being an international star is tough, and if you are Deepika Padukone, every move and attire is scrutinised not just by the fashion police but also by your fans (not to forget the trolls). So, when the Padmavati actress opted for a half-n-half button-down shirt with ’70s-inspired flared jeans, the shirt not only proved an inspiration for fashionistas, but Twitter’s very active meme-makers too.

Recently, the Piku actress wore a half gingham print and half pastel blue shirt to the airport and Tweeple couldn’t stop decoding it. While her colour-block shirt might not have impressed fashionistas, it surely has become a talk of the town on the microblogging site. From jokes about her rumoured ‘boyfriend’ to crazy interpretations from Games of Thrones, you will be amazed what a simple dual-tone summer wear could have in-store for you. Moreover, it will leave you in splits!

Quite unsurprisingly, people dug out old photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh wearing a gingham print and pastel shirt, respectively, taking a dig at her relationships with the two actors. One even claimed, “Ranveer Singh is basically Arya Stark who can change himself to Deepika Padukone.”

Check out some of the bizarre and punny reactions here.

Ranveer Singh is basically Arya Stark who can change himself to Deepika Padukone. pic.twitter.com/RPO8m4Cf5A — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 17, 2017

When you pass both Medical & Engineering Entrance Exam but can’t decide which one to choose pic.twitter.com/T1r0LYSQqH — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) August 17, 2017

(Deepika thinking)

Next time se truth or dare mein se truth hi select karungi. pic.twitter.com/hvoO5pIFUd — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 19, 2017

Trendsetter Fashion 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jOojq8tEch — Rohit Vertex Goswami (@rohit_vertex) August 17, 2017

Ranveer:- You don’t really love me

Deepika:- I really do

Ranveer:- Prove it…:!!!

Deepkia:- pic.twitter.com/eTLcPsbtpK — Neej Negandhi (@NeejNegandhi) August 17, 2017

When you can’t choose between Your Ex & Your current boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/Som1K20BQ8 — … (@Sarcastic_Raj) August 18, 2017

If “girls thoughts” had been a shirt pic.twitter.com/DTD6p2OxiS — Sed lyf😢 (@nekvinder) August 17, 2017

Despite so many years of relationship, Deepika and Ranveer are still not getting married. Clearly, Deepika has commitment issues 👇 pic.twitter.com/bGIwMqJRqw — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 17, 2017

Deepika- Omg mai Aaj Kya pahnu Ranbir-ye le mere se adha Ranveer-mere se Bhi le adha Deepika-kaam ho gaya..thank You!!💃 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/C8DSx6O8up — Katrina Kaif (@KatrinazWarrior) August 17, 2017

When u sew clothes in night time pic.twitter.com/MaXVI3L6sR — Raushan Kumar (@raushank265) August 19, 2017

Side effects of ranveer singh pic.twitter.com/YArndY9ys0 — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) August 17, 2017

Oneplus One mobile.

Oneplus One shirt. pic.twitter.com/oCQXBOrwoZ — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 19, 2017

While in the past we have come across hilarious reactions for Deepika Padukone’s rumoured beau Ranveer Singh’s sartorial choices, this time, she surely stole the limelight!

