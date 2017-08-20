Only in Express

‘Side effect of Ranveer Singh’: Deepika Padukone’s recent airport look is a hit meme

From jokes about Deepika Padukone's rumoured 'boyfriend' to crazy interpretations from Games of Thrones, you will be amazed what a simple dual-tone summer wear can inspire, and it will all leave you in splits! Looks like Padukone has taken a leaf out of Ranveer Singh's style book to put this look together.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2017 1:53 pm
deepika padukone, ranveer singh, deepika padukone dual shirt look, deepika padukone memes, deepika padukone airport looks, bollywood memes, indian express Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at Mumbai airport in this dual-tone shirt. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)
Being an international star is tough, and if you are Deepika Padukone, every move and attire is scrutinised not just by the fashion police but also by your fans (not to forget the trolls). So, when the Padmavati actress opted for a half-n-half button-down shirt with ’70s-inspired flared jeans, the shirt not only proved an inspiration for fashionistas, but Twitter’s very active meme-makers too.

Recently, the Piku actress wore a half gingham print and half pastel blue shirt to the airport and Tweeple couldn’t stop decoding it. While her colour-block shirt might not have impressed fashionistas, it surely has become a talk of the town on the microblogging site. From jokes about her rumoured ‘boyfriend’ to crazy interpretations from Games of Thrones, you will be amazed what a simple dual-tone summer wear could have in-store for you. Moreover, it will leave you in splits!

Quite unsurprisingly, people dug out old photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh wearing a gingham print and pastel shirt, respectively, taking a dig at her relationships with the two actors. One even claimed, “Ranveer Singh is basically Arya Stark who can change himself to Deepika Padukone.”

Check out some of the bizarre and punny reactions here.

While in the past we have come across hilarious reactions for Deepika Padukone’s rumoured beau Ranveer Singh’s sartorial choices, this time, she surely stole the limelight!

