Deepika Padukone’s playful pictures for Anisha Padukone will give you #SistersBeforeMisters goals

Tag your sister if you relate to Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone’s witty pictures on Instagram. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Tag your sister if you relate to Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone’s witty pictures on Instagram. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone are known to share a strong sisterly bond just like any other sibling. Despite being a popular actor, who has chalked out a significant place for India on the global platform, the 32-year-old actor has always been there for her family and has managed to keep her personal affairs away from the limelight. However, this time she dropped her guards and posted a playful meme that her younger sister dedicated to her.

ALSO READ | Deepika’s ‘Jab Naina met Bunny’ pic with Ranbir is absolute ‘throwback Thursday’ goals; leaves Netizens drooling

The dimpled beauty took to Instagram to post the meme sent by Anisha that describes her behaviour at home and in public. “After a hard day at work, this is what my little sister sends me!!! love you AP!@anishapadukone (sic),” the actor captioned the photo.

ALSO SEE | Deepika Padukone re-imagined as Disney princesses: From Snow White to Cinderella

With a collage of two dogs in different expressions, the meme gave Netizens some serious #sistergoals to her followers and proved that sibling love is all about unconditional love.

Check out the picture here.

In no time, her Instagram fans started tagging their siblings on the post, which has been ‘liked’ by more than 7 lakh people, at the time of writing.

ALSO READ | ‘Dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park’: Deepika Padukone’s pink gown reminds Twitterati of the ‘lizard-looking dinosaur’

Not just that, even actor Nimrat Kaur reposted this meme and tagged her sister saying, “Claiming this before you do @rubinasinghsohi ! I love you. Most days. (Thanks for pointing it out) #SistersBeforeMisters #NoOption #WontHaveItAnyOtherWay P.S. Bless you for sharing this Deepika Padukone..elder sibling agreement all the way”.

However, things didn’t stop there. A little while later, the Padmaavat actor once again shared an embarrassing selfie with her golfer sister while eating what looks like a laddoo. “When your mother tells you to finish everything that’s in your plate!!! (& that’s for bullying me in public @anishapadukone)”, the actor wrote.

Isn’t it adorable to see these rare pictures on the actor’s Instagram account as she mostly prefers to keep her personal life out of the limelight? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd