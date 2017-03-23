‘She used to keep bunking classes’: Deepika Padukone’s ex-classmate reveals how she was during college days

Do you know Deepika Padukone in real life? (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Do you know Deepika Padukone in real life? (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Winning hearts with her poise and perfection, Deepika Padukone has earned the tag of the Mastani of Bollywood. Not just in the Indian film industry, the actress is making waves in the West too after making her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.

ALSO READ | Twitterati spotted a photo of Ranveer Singh, SRK and Amitabh Bachchan and now can’t stop laughing

And along with her performances, her personal life has been in the spotlight too. But despite all the chatter around her relationship with rumoured beau Ranveer Singh, the 31-year-old star has always maintained a stoic silence and protected her personal life fiercely.

However, now a question on Quora asking, “How is Deepika Padukone as a person in real life?” has piqued the interest of her followers.

An anonymous user, claiming to be Padukone’s former classmate, has finally decided to spill the beans from the college days of the Piku actress.

Read what she wrote here:

“She was my classmate at Mount Carmel College for 6 months before she moved to Bombay for OSO. She used to keep bunking classes due to her professional commitments- badminton and modelling. I think she lost a lot of attendance because of that and that’s why decided to leave college…But on the days that she used to visit college — she would come straight from the baddy court at Padukone Academy that’s down the road- she would be sweaty and still in her track pants. This is quite a big deal because MCC is like a fashion capital in Bangalore and all the girls are always dressed to the nines- a lot of them used to wear 4-5 inch heels as well, and this super model would be in black trackpants with jacket and zero make-up, her hair in a braid or a ponytail.

I once stood behind her in a queue to pay fees and I literally couldn’t see anything in front of me — she is that tall!

I always felt she was quiet and well-mannered. Sitting in the last bench, not very studious, but a sweet girl.

That doesn’t mean she didn’t have fun! She had a lot of male attention, but then all MCC girls got a lot of male attention- guys would flock outside the gates of the college…”

All you Padukone fans, if you just can’t get enough of her, here are some extra tidbits for you!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd