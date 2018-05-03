Deepika’s ‘Jab Naina met Bunny’ pic with Ranbir is absolute ‘throwback Thursday’ goals; leaves Netizens drooling

Deepika Padukone recently shared a picture of herself and Ranbir Kapoor with a cute caption. And fans of the actors quickly jumped in to gush over it. You too will after you see the photo! (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone recently shared a picture of herself and Ranbir Kapoor with a cute caption. And fans of the actors quickly jumped in to gush over it. You too will after you see the photo! (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

In what could be called a perfect ‘Throwback Thursday’ picture, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of hers posing alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The two, who were tinsel-town’s favourite couple once, till they parted ways, recently walked the ramp together for designer Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018. As the lanky beauty took to her official Instagram account to share a picture of both of them posing together, no points in guessing, fans were left asking for more. It goes without saying that they look spectacular but it is the caption that is melting the hearts of their fans. “[J]ab naina met bunny,” she wrote, clearly referring to their on-screen characters from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and now their fans are struggling to fight back their tears, well not literally maybe.

This is the picture she shared.

And their fans were soon jumped in to comment. While some, without mincing words almost requested them to patch up, others admitted their hearts melted after seeing the picture. While another wrote, “I wish you both get marry soon,” another wrote, “DYINGGGG ugh why isnt this real.”

Here are some of the reactions.

Both of them have continued to act in films even after their break-up in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha and going by the way the films fared commercially it is evident that fans still adore them as a couple, so what if on celluloid.

