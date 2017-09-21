Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati unibrow has stirred up a storm on Twitter

While Deepika Padukone’s unibrow from Padmavati immediately got many fans on Twitter, there were some who thought it was a put-off. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Twitter) While Deepika Padukone’s unibrow from Padmavati immediately got many fans on Twitter, there were some who thought it was a put-off. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Twitter)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati teased the fans with the first look of its lead Deepika Padukone and the Internet is literally SHOOK! Yes, it looks everything that a Bhansali film has always been — grand and majestic with intricate royal details, but people cannot take their eyes off the beauty. Padukone’s character, Rani Padmavati of Chittod, sports a unibrow and ever since the team released her first look, the Internet has lost its calm. While many have absolutely loved the actor’s look, others find her eyebrows just “putting off”.

Check out some of the reactions here.

Rocking that unibrow Deepika Padukone! pic.twitter.com/HdAK7wvBMb — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) September 21, 2017

I’m in awe 😍😍😍😍😍 love how they kept @deepikapadukone authentic , with the unibrow, & she still slays!!! This movie will be epic!!! http://t.co/W5JfJ7wEOJ — Sehrish K. (@sskhan__) September 21, 2017

I swear I have a natural unibrow and I used to be so ashamed of it. I never liked it. But these pictures literally changed my mind. pic.twitter.com/L639IvECPv — bee🌻 (@reputationswxft) September 21, 2017

And then there were those who weren’t particularly ecstatic.

First and the only thing i see in this poster is that unibrow. Like why?! — ohh yeah! (@m_hiral) September 21, 2017

a unibrow ?? why,, whyyy,,, whyyyy ? Its putting off. — Dina (@shah_dina) September 21, 2017

And obviously, a voice of reason surfaced too in some time.

If only Indians were outraged by censorship, lynching, and systemic oppression as much as @deepikapadukone‘s unibrow for #Padmavati. — Stuti (@StooTea) September 21, 2017

While many Twitter users are absolutely in awe of how Padukone’s character could actually redefine beauty and bring the unibrow into mainstream fashion, others reasoned that Rani Padmavati is believed to be a beautiful woman and this look does not justify her beauty. “If only Indians were outraged by censorship, lynching, and systemic oppression as much as Deepika Padukone’s unibrow for Padmavati,” was one of the responses such reactions generated on the micro-blogging site.

