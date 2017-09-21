Only in Express

Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati unibrow has stirred up a storm on Twitter

Deepika Padukone's character, Rani Padmavati of Chittod, sports a unibrow and ever since the team released her first look, the Internet has simply lost it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 21, 2017 2:22 pm
deepika padukone, deepika padukone padmavati, deepika padukone first look, deepika padukone padmavati first look, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone padmavati photos, deepika padukone padmavati unibrow photos, indian express, indian express news While Deepika Padukone’s unibrow from Padmavati immediately got many fans on Twitter, there were some who thought it was a put-off. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Twitter)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati teased the fans with the first look of its lead Deepika Padukone and the Internet is literally SHOOK! Yes, it looks everything that a Bhansali film has always been — grand and majestic with intricate royal details, but people cannot take their eyes off the beauty. Padukone’s character, Rani Padmavati of Chittod, sports a unibrow and ever since the team released her first look, the Internet has lost its calm. While many have absolutely loved the actor’s look, others find her eyebrows just “putting off”.

Check out some of the reactions here.

And then there were those who weren’t particularly ecstatic.

And obviously, a voice of reason surfaced too in some time.

While many Twitter users are absolutely in awe of how Padukone’s character could actually redefine beauty and bring the unibrow into mainstream fashion, others reasoned that Rani Padmavati is believed to be a beautiful woman and this look does not justify her beauty. “If only Indians were outraged by censorship, lynching, and systemic oppression as much as Deepika Padukone’s unibrow for Padmavati,” was one of the responses such reactions generated on the micro-blogging site.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 21: Latest News