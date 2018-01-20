Deepika Padukone’s exposed midriff in Ghoomar gets a ‘sanskari’ VFX touch; Twitterati can’t keep calm

Did Deepika Padukone’s exposed midriff cause the delay in the release of ‘Padmaavat’? (Source: T-Series/YouTube) Did Deepika Padukone’s exposed midriff cause the delay in the release of ‘Padmaavat’? (Source: T-Series/YouTube)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmaavat is all set to release on January 25 after being renamed as requested by the Central Board of Film Certification. However, it’s not the only thing that has been tweaked. Amidst all the controversies taking place around the much-talked about movie, a minor change has caught the Twitterati’s eye and created quite a buzz on social media.

Spotted by many on social media, the official video of the song Ghoomar has been modified. In the latest video, the costume of Deepika Padukone has been edited and her midriff, which was exposed in the previous clip, has been covered up with VFX effects. Watch the edited video here:

While the original video is still available on YouTube, people on social media are confused about this particular move. While some called out the edit to be unnecessary, others were curious whether Bhansali would ‘consider releasing a director’s cut of the movie’. Moreover, there were some who wondered whether all the debate around the movie was because of the uncovered midriff and questioned the same. Check out some of the reactions after the edited version of the video was put up:

@ShobhaIyerSant I hope Bhansali will consider releasing a directors cut of the movie on blu Ray? I saw the super unnecessary (but very well done) editing of Deepikas midriff in Ghoomar… 😧 I’m shocked the vision of such a legendary filmmaker is being stifled. — Solomon (@solllyy) January 20, 2018

happy to announce that Hindu culture has been saved. the video of ‘Ghoomar’ on YouTube has been replaced by one that uses CGI to ‘cover up’ three inches of bare midriff. bee em kay jay. http://t.co/zehHZ1AiBf — I’m CONCERNED about the environment (@schmaltzdisney) January 19, 2018

The video is the same original one with the edits. This is crazy — Akshay Parvatkar (@camera_wala) January 19, 2018

http://t.co/2qaJstyM1g

So they have manoeuvred Deepika’s waist in #Ghoomar using some VFX technique. Says a lot about the country that we live in. 👏 #Padmaavat — Tee ™ ✨ (@thatzanychick) January 19, 2018

Check out the unedited version of the video here:

