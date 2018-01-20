Latest News

Deepika Padukone’s exposed midriff in Ghoomar gets a ‘sanskari’ VFX touch; Twitterati can’t keep calm

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Padmaavat', that is all set to release on January 25 underwent another edit. In the official video of the song 'Ghoomar', Deepika Padukone's attire was tweaked and her midriff, which was earlier on display was covered-up.

padmaavat trailer, padmaavat video, padmavati teaser, padmavati trailer, padmavati release date, padmaavat release date, padamavat, padmavati news, padmavat Did Deepika Padukone’s exposed midriff cause the delay in the release of ‘Padmaavat’? (Source: T-Series/YouTube)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmaavat is all set to release on January 25 after being renamed as requested by the Central Board of Film Certification. However, it’s not the only thing that has been tweaked. Amidst all the controversies taking place around the much-talked about movie, a minor change has caught the Twitterati’s eye and created quite a buzz on social media.

Spotted by many on social media, the official video of the song Ghoomar has been modified. In the latest video, the costume of Deepika Padukone has been edited and her midriff, which was exposed in the previous clip, has been covered up with VFX effects. Watch the edited video here:

While the original video is still available on YouTube, people on social media are confused about this particular move. While some called out the edit to be unnecessary, others were curious whether Bhansali would ‘consider releasing a director’s cut of the movie’. Moreover, there were some who wondered whether all the debate around the movie was because of the uncovered midriff and questioned the same. Check out some of the reactions after the edited version of the video was put up:

Check out the unedited version of the video here:

