Deepika Padukone to star in another Hollywood movie? Twitterati can’t stop celebrating

Deepika Padukone has been winning hearts in the West ever since she starred in xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. Not only was she praised for her performance in the film, the actress continued to rule hearts with her fashion stints at high profile red carpets globally. Now that the actress has made her entry in Hollywood, people can’t stop wondering if she will be seen in any other international projects.

And, if you’re hoping to see the leggy lass on the silver screen again, we have some good news. Buzz is that Padukone is all set to star in another Hollywood movie. And, it was none other than filmmaker DJ Caruso who confirmed her presence in xXx 4! Can’t believe it? Well, we have proof! A fan asked him if they can expect an update on the xXx sequel anytime soon. The director replied: “Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates.”

Another fan then tweeted to ask if Padukone would be there in the sequel, to which he replied, “Oh yes!” and added, “Working on getting everybody back together. I wouldn’t make the film without @deepikapadukone. She is a spectacular talent.”

Exciting, isn’t it? No sooner had he posted it, a lot of Padukone’s fans expressed their joy on Twitter and a few others criticised the director’s decision. Take a look at some tweets here.

What’s your reaction to know Padukone will be back for the sequel? Tell us in the comments below.

