Deepika Padukone as Disney princesses: The pictures will take your breath away

Skipping millions of heartbeats in just one glance, Deepika Padukone is not only one of the most admired actresses in India, but is making magic internationally as well. With a string of films such as Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ramleela, Tamasha and many more hits, she has raked in a huge fan following. What’s more, she is also an inspiration to fashion aficionados thanks to her elegant ensembles. But turns out, the inspiration runs farther than just gowns.

A certain fan page of Padukone on Instagram actually reimagined the 31-year-old as all the Disney princesses. Collecting many of her looks together from red carpets, movie scenes and public events, they matched them with photos of the princesses, and result is just brilliant. Posted with the hashtag #DeepikaAsDisneyPrincesses, the photos have caught a lot eyeballs on the photo-sharing website.

Snow White, Cinderella, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Ariel, Belle and Merida… Padukone fits the bill as each one of the princesses! And if that wasn’t enough, she looks perfect as the Cat Woman too. Wow! We can’t help but say that the looks are simply bewitching and spellbinding. Don’t be astonished if you fly away into the fairy tale books again after looking at the pictures.

Take a look at the posts here.

What do you think of Padukone as Disney princesses? Tell us in the comments below.

