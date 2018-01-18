Deepika Padukone vs an ice cream cone: Padmaavat star designs her own meme

Deepika Padukone clearly can enjoy a laugh at her own expense. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone clearly can enjoy a laugh at her own expense. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

While a majority of people are busy talking about the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and celebrating Supreme Court’s decision to let the film release worldwide on January 25, lead actor Deepika Padukone is busy enjoying a joke on herself, rather her name. If you don’t believe us then you ought to check out the post Padukone shared on her Instagram account. She shared a hilarious meme where a strange connection between her name and an ice-cream cone has been deciphered. Confused? Well, let us break it down for you.

Have you noticed that there is a ‘cone’ or ‘kone’ in Padukone? Well, someone surely did and decided to make a joke out of it. In the meme, Padu’kone’ enters the ‘cone’ and also comes put of it. And one must see the meme to enjoy the word play. It is also heartening to see Padukone share it.

While it might not be very a common sight to see actors enjoying a laugh at their own expense, last year Priyanka Chopra, by selecting her favourite memes after the Met Gala event, had shown just how cool her sense of humour is. After her appearance at the Met Gala event, where she had worn the Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown, memes of it were shared widely on social media. And now Padukone, by sharing this, has shown that actors can have a sense of humour too. People are loving it already.

This is the post she shared.

And people have loved the fact that Padukone shared it.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd