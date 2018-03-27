Video: Twitterati all for watching Deadpool 2 in Hindi after seeing the hilariously dubbed desi trailer

Closer home, however, desi Deadpool fans are looking forward because many of them would rather watch the movie in Hindi now. (Source: Fox Star India/YouTube) Closer home, however, desi Deadpool fans are looking forward because many of them would rather watch the movie in Hindi now. (Source: Fox Star India/YouTube)

After a superhit run at the box office the first time, Deadpool 2’s trailer was released some days ago, getting fans across the world brimming with excitement yet again. Closer home, however, desi Deadpool fans are confused because they’d rather watch the movie in Hindi now. Fox India released a Hindi dubbed version of Deadpool 2’s trailer and ever since then, if the reactions to the trailer on social media are anything to go by, then people are now more excited about the hilariously dubbed version. From professing love for ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ to references to Dangal, Baahubali and Sultan to the epic dialogue in the end, which is undoubtedly, the icing on the cake, the trailer is a laugh riot, no less!

Watch the trailer here and know for yourselves.

Meanwhile, here’s how the clip got fans all riled up with excitement.

LOL just LOL… if @VancityReynolds knew Hindi he would have died laughing while watching this Deadpool trailer in Hindi http://t.co/T7TNRNAKDh — Akshay Aggarwal (@akshayable) March 26, 2018

The #Deadpool2 trailer in Hindi is fucking hilarious! http://t.co/qcVSVQ167t — Rahul Jadhav (@iRahulJadhav) March 26, 2018

See the Deadpool 2 Hindi Trailer. They changed the actual English dialogues to some really funny Hindi jokes. I am more interested in watching it in Hindi now. — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) March 26, 2018

Just watched Deadpool trailer in Hindi. Now I am confused in which language I should watch the film. — Gheewala Deep (@GheewalaDeep) March 27, 2018

Deadpool 2 hindi trailer has some real gems — Wounded Tiger (@Ayush_A) March 27, 2018

Deadpool 2 trailer dubbed in Hindi has the best dialogues — αnushkα (@anumarvelet) March 27, 2018

Just watched Deadpool 2 Hindi Trailer, I’m not going to watch the movie in english for sure! — Bhumik (@psynapsed) March 26, 2018

I’m specially going to watch Deadpool 2 in Hindi just checkout its trailer in Hindi

After watching it I was like “Arey bhai bhai bhai … ” 😂@deadpoolmovie @FoxStarIndia #Deadpool — Shubham Kothari (@8shubhamkothari) March 26, 2018

I don’t think people are appreciating this enough, yet. Deadpool hindi trailer. http://t.co/XEwJvGWZwW — Balu Raj 🍿 (@PorottaSambar) March 26, 2018

So what do you plan to watch — Deadpool 2 or Deadpool 2 (Hindi version)? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

