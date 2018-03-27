Presents Latest News

Video: Twitterati all for watching Deadpool 2 in Hindi after seeing the hilariously dubbed desi trailer

Fox India released a Hindi dubbed version of Deadpool 2's trailer and ever since then, if the reactions to the trailer on social media are anything to go by, then people are now more excited about the hilariously dubbed Hindi version.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Published: March 27, 2018 11:14 am
deadpool, deadpool 2, deadpool Hindi, deadpool 2 Hindi trailer, deadpool 2 Hindi dub, Deadpool 2 Hindi funny trailer, Deadpool 2 Hindi Twitter reactions, Deadpool 2 Hindi trailer video, Indian Express, Indian Express News Closer home, however, desi Deadpool fans are looking forward because many of them would rather watch the movie in Hindi now. (Source: Fox Star India/YouTube)

After a superhit run at the box office the first time, Deadpool 2’s trailer was released some days ago, getting fans across the world brimming with excitement yet again. Closer home, however, desi Deadpool fans are confused because they’d rather watch the movie in Hindi now. Fox India released a Hindi dubbed version of Deadpool 2’s trailer and ever since then, if the reactions to the trailer on social media are anything to go by, then people are now more excited about the hilariously dubbed version. From professing love for ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ to references to Dangal, Baahubali and Sultan to the epic dialogue in the end, which is undoubtedly, the icing on the cake, the trailer is a laugh riot, no less!

Watch the trailer here and know for yourselves.

Meanwhile, here’s how the clip got fans all riled up with excitement.

So what do you plan to watch — Deadpool 2 or Deadpool 2 (Hindi version)? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 27: Latest News