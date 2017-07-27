Doordarshan to change iconic logo; Twitterati take a trip down memory lane

Doordarshan is planning a revamp to attract the youth but keeping the “nostalgia” factor intact. Doordarshan is planning a revamp to attract the youth but keeping the “nostalgia” factor intact.

You may have not tuned into this channel too many times of late, but if you’re from the pre-cable TV boom era (yes, it does exist) it probably formed an integral part of your childhood. The humble Doordarshan, which stayed unnoticed all this while while you switched channels, is now back in news. The DD logo, which is said to symbolise the human eye, might just shrivel into a memory of your childhood as the broadcaster tries to connect with the youth. In an attempt to do so, Doordarshan has declared a logo design contest with a cash prize of Rs1 lakh.

People, especially on the Internet, are however having a difficult time coming to terms with the fact that the iconic logo might just soon be a thing of the past.

Check out some of the reactions here.

A new Logo for Doordarshan reflecting the Aspirations of a New India while preserving the nostalgia http://t.co/8XDOoweDJf — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) July 24, 2017

If it is already the best possible… No need to change… — ANU MOHAN (@AnumohanG) July 25, 2017

I think the old logo is very nice. You may tweak it, but keep it. Also continue the slogan. Satyam Shivam Sundaram — धर्मो रक्षति रक्षितः (@supadhaya) July 24, 2017

Nostalgic but परिवर्तन ही संसार का नियम है | 😊

Current Doordarshan Logo is 78 years old. Let it retire folks! I’m submitting my entry soon 👍 — Atharva Chitale (@acmania97) July 25, 2017

Yehi din dekhna baki tha ab. pic.twitter.com/3YUY2EOyxQ — Prashant Asthana (@vickuit) July 27, 2017

#leavethelogoalone doordarshan please don’t change the logo. Looks don’t matter content does rebranding everything is not the answer. — Mido Tayeng (@mido_tayeng) July 25, 2017

Twitter Justice League. Saving precious entities.

Saved so far : #Oviya , #MSPaint

Up Next : #Doordarshan logo — Filter Coffee (@NithyaRajagopal) July 25, 2017

@DDNational pls dnt chnge d logo of #Doordarshan.Its iconic,its nt jst a logo,its a identity of India.V indians r emotionally attchd with it — Chirag (@chiragvr) July 25, 2017

Please don’t change the Doordarshan logo. It represents my childhood. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 25, 2017

Many, however, clearly seem to be far less interested than Doordarshan thought they will be. While some said that the current logo is the best and requires no replacement. Others seemed to like the idea and even excited for the upcoming logo.

This is the second time this week that we’ve seen a huge support and nostalgia for yesteryear icons. As news of Microsoft replacing MS Paint did the rounds on social media, Twitterati shared their disappointment at losing an application that formed such an integral part of their initial computing experience.

Back home, the state-owned channel began the process of replacing the current logo with a tweet from Shashi Shekhar, the CEO of Prasar Bharti, India’s Public Broadcaster. He tweeted on July 24, “A new Logo for Doordarshan reflecting the Aspirations of a New India while preserving the nostalgia”, along with the details of the contest attached. The public broadcaster runs 23 channels in the country and aims to change the logo because “a whole generation of youth need to connect and identify with DD”.

Would you want the iconic DD logo, designed by the pioneer national Institute of Design, to be replaced? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

