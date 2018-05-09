This woman’s 4-year-old daughter chopped off hair to support her grandmother; here’s why

The 4-year-old girl made her grandmother bloom through the darkest of days. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) The 4-year-old girl made her grandmother bloom through the darkest of days. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

While any physical ailment can be extremely painful for the patient, it also affects the people around them. It not only invigorates a physical pain, but invokes a mental struggle as well. A Mumbai resident shed light on the struggle and the hope through her heartwarming tale. Sharing her story with Humans of Bombay, she revealed how her mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 T-Cell Lymphoma one year ago.

“When I heard the news for the first time, I felt helpless—my mother physically and mentally broke down. It’s the first time I saw any sign of weakness from an otherwise invincible woman,” she said.

However, the reality hurt more when her mother started losing hair. “But the stars were watching us, and my 4 year old came to our rescue. Not only was she my own source of light, but she made her grandmother bloom through the darkest of days,” she added, and narrated how her daughter chopped off her hair to stand like a pillar behind her grandmother.

