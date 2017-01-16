Trending News

Twitterati comes out in defence of Dangal girl Zaira Wasim; says no need for apology at all

"A 16 year old shouldn't be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!!" tweeted Omar Abdullah.

January 16, 2017
"I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history," she wrote.

Dangal may have become the biggest Bollywood film and Aamir Khan’s best yet, but the popular verdict is that the film stands out because of Khan but the stellar performances by his reel-life daughters — Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Suhani Bhatnagar and, of course, young Geeta, Zaira Wasim.

Only 16 and the little Wasim has stunned and mesmerised the world with her talent. Recently, the young Kashmiri girl also met with CM Mehboofa Mufti after making her state proud with her much-acclaimed performance. But little did she know that her innocent rendezvous would turn into a national debate, drawing such severe backlash.

Pictures of the J&K CM and Wasim posing together went viral, and many were irked by the meeting. So much so that the young actor was trolled and bullied for just meeting Mufti – which caused the teenager so much grief that she even uploaded an apology post on Facebook. Without taking names, the Dangal girl wrote, “I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met.” While Wasim was regarded as a role model and youth icon from the Valley in turmoil, the budding star wrote, “I do not want anyone to follow in my footsteps.”

Wasim understood the sensitivity of the situation prevailing in the Valley since July, after Burhan Wani’s death and the series of protest and violence that has plagued the state, but also pleaded to all to remember she is just a child. “I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control and I hope people still remember that I’m a just a 16-year-old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly.”

But interestingly enough, soon after writing the ‘apology’, she deleted it, soon following it up with another clarification – which she again deleted. But moments after Wasim issued the first apology, people were in shock at how ‘bullying forces’ had pushed a little girl up against the wall. While few tried to comprehend why she said sorry, many said: “what are we putting a teen through exactly?”

Netizens expressed their support for Wasim, saying she should not be ashamed but proud of her achievement. Even former J&K CM Omar Abdullah moved beyond his political differences and raised his voice for the girl and wrote, “A 16 year old shouldn’t be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!!”

Twitterati came out in full support and ‘Zaira Wasim’ and #StandWithZaira started trending on the micro-blogging site. Here’s what people had to say.

