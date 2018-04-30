Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Dadasaheb Phalke’s birth anniversary: Twitterati remember ‘the father of Indian cinema’

Dadasaheb Phalke is credited with making the first feature film in India — Raja Harishchandra. On his birth anniversary today, ardent fans and followers took to Twitter to pay their respects to the legendary film-maker.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2018 12:54:33 pm
Dadasaheb Phalke, Dadasaheb, Phalke, Dadasaheb Phalke movies, Dadasaheb Phalke films, google doodle, google doodle today, dadasaheb phalke birthday tweets, Dadasaheb Phalke life Google also celebrated Dadasaheb Phalke’s birth anniversary with a doodle. (Source: Express Archives)
Known widely as the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke is credited with making the first feature film in India — Raja Harishchandra. It is believed that he helmed all aspects of the project — production, writing and direction. Phalke apparently also built the set himself and shot it for a span of seven months and 21 days. Back in those days, film making was an extremely expensive process and Phalke by making the first feature film did set an inspiring example.

Born on April 30, Google paid homage by dedicating a doodle on the occassion of his birth anniversary. Ardent fans and followers took to Twitter to extend their tributes and pay their respects to the legendary film-maker. While one wrote, “Tributes to #DadasahebPhalke,pioneer of silver screen who introduced the people of India to the beauty of cinematic experience and beginning of one of the largest entertainment industries in form of India Cinema!” another wrote, “Tributes to #DadasahebPhalke,pioneer of silver screen who introduced the people of India to the beauty of cinematic experience and beginning of one of the largest entertainment industries in form of India Cinema!”

Phalke studied sculpting and engineering even before he started making films. He was also a photographer and worked with celebrated painter Raja Ravi Varma. It is believed that he developed an interest in motion pictures after watching the silent film The Life of Christ. 

Here are some of the tweets.

In 1912, Phalke made Raja Harishchandra and the film was released in 1913. It was based on a legendary noble and just king of the same name from Hindu mythology who was famous for always telling the truth under any circumstances. Owing to a vow he had made to a sage, he had to give away his kingdom and become a slave along with his family. After this film, Phalke went on to make about 130 films. He passed away in 1944 in Nasik.

