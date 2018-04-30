Dadasaheb Phalke’s birth anniversary: Twitterati remember ‘the father of Indian cinema’

Google also celebrated Dadasaheb Phalke’s birth anniversary with a doodle. (Source: Express Archives) Google also celebrated Dadasaheb Phalke’s birth anniversary with a doodle. (Source: Express Archives)

Known widely as the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke is credited with making the first feature film in India — Raja Harishchandra. It is believed that he helmed all aspects of the project — production, writing and direction. Phalke apparently also built the set himself and shot it for a span of seven months and 21 days. Back in those days, film making was an extremely expensive process and Phalke by making the first feature film did set an inspiring example.

Born on April 30, Google paid homage by dedicating a doodle on the occassion of his birth anniversary. Ardent fans and followers took to Twitter to extend their tributes and pay their respects to the legendary film-maker. While one wrote, “Tributes to #DadasahebPhalke,pioneer of silver screen who introduced the people of India to the beauty of cinematic experience and beginning of one of the largest entertainment industries in form of India Cinema!” another wrote, “Tributes to #DadasahebPhalke,pioneer of silver screen who introduced the people of India to the beauty of cinematic experience and beginning of one of the largest entertainment industries in form of India Cinema!”

Phalke studied sculpting and engineering even before he started making films. He was also a photographer and worked with celebrated painter Raja Ravi Varma. It is believed that he developed an interest in motion pictures after watching the silent film The Life of Christ.

ALSO READ | Who was Dadasaheb Phalke?

Here are some of the tweets.

Tributes to #DadasahebPhalke,pioneer of silver screen who introduced the people of India to the beauty of cinematic experience and beginning of one of the largest entertainment industries in form of India Cinema! pic.twitter.com/5wB5KVhvNN — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) April 30, 2018

Today marks the birthday of one of the greatest filmmakers of the world, & the Father of Indian Cinema, without whom, the country wouldn’t have seen Cinema for so long. His efforts & eminence will be remembered until film is alive #DadaSahebPhalke pic.twitter.com/Nh8W5sERzT — Deepak (@deepuzoomout) April 30, 2018

Remembering The “Father Of Indian Cinema”,Producer,Director& ScreenWriter..!!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY#DadaSahebPhalke pic.twitter.com/KT6pAdShB4 — Piyush Jain (@piyushjain077) April 30, 2018

My tributes to the father of Indian film industry,Dadasaheb Falke. Thank you @GoogleIndia #DadasahebPhalke — Dr. Pavan Sonar 🇮🇳 (@PavanSonar) April 30, 2018

Remembering The “Father Of Indian Cinema”,Producer,Director& ScreenWriter..!! #DadasahebPhalke HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dadasaheb Phalkehttp://t.co/bgeRfj8oTg pic.twitter.com/zx05m0WGp6 — Karthika Qpt (@KarthikaQpt) April 30, 2018

In 1912, Phalke made Raja Harishchandra and the film was released in 1913. It was based on a legendary noble and just king of the same name from Hindu mythology who was famous for always telling the truth under any circumstances. Owing to a vow he had made to a sage, he had to give away his kingdom and become a slave along with his family. After this film, Phalke went on to make about 130 films. He passed away in 1944 in Nasik.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd