CWG 2018: Venkaiah Naidu, Vijay Goel trolled for gaffes in congratulatory tweets to badminton team

CWG 2018: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and former minister of youth affairs and sports Vijay Goel are being trolled for their wish to the Indian badminton team. (Source: AP) CWG 2018: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and former minister of youth affairs and sports Vijay Goel are being trolled for their wish to the Indian badminton team. (Source: AP)

Indian athletes are putting up a great show at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. Today (April 10) shooter Heena Sidhu clinched India’s 11th gold and made one and all proud. The feat comes a day after India won their first-gold in mixed-team badminton. It was a team effort and the collective win in the Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles ensured that India clinches gold at the end. And while social media was quick to laud the team effort, turns out Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and former minister of youth affairs and sports Vijay Goel thought them to be individual events.

After the win, they soon tweeted out their congratulatory messages where they individually lauded the athletes. While there is absolutely nothing wrong in the sentiment, it was their ignorance in treating each one of them as individual events that has amused and even angered people on social media. While Naidu thought that India won “three golds” Goel congratulated Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for winning for winning gold in badminton mixed doubles final “Hearty congratulations to Indian Badminton team for winning three golds at commonwealth games,” Naidu had tweeted, while Goel had written, “Congratulations to @P9Ashwini & Satwik on winning #gold in #CWG2018 Badminton Mixed Doubles Final!”

This, however, is not the first time that Goel has committed such gaffe. During Rio Olympics 2016 Goel had got athlete Dipa Karmakar’s name wrong while congratulating her on Twitter. He called her Dipa Karmanakar and drew a lot of flak on social media. He had even confused between the athletes Dutee Chand and Srabani Nanda. He tweeted his best wishes to Nanda with an image of Chand.

While both deleted their tweets, screenshots of the same are being shared. While one, in response to that wrote, “How hard is it to read if you not watch, before you tweet?” another wrote, “Ba ha ha ha ha oh to be ignorant and to flaunt it as well in the hope of not missing out on wishing our athletes.”

These are some of the reactions.

But if you think they are the only one, well then you would be mistaken. There are others too who feel Saina Nehwal won gold.

Here are some of the tweets.

What do you think of this gaffe? Tell us in the comments below.

