CWG 2018: Venkat Rahul Ragala bags fourth gold for India, Twitterati can’t keep calm

Gold medalist weightlifter Venkat Rahul Ragala adds joy to the celebratory mood on Twitter. (Source: PTI) Gold medalist weightlifter Venkat Rahul Ragala adds joy to the celebratory mood on Twitter. (Source: PTI)

Indian weightlifters continued their golden haul by winning the fourth gold for the country. In a nail-biting finish, Venkat Rahul Ragala secured gold on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast after Samoa’s Don Opeloge failed to lift 188kg in his second attempt. The high-tension gave fans all the more reason to celebrate the triumph of the 21-year-old athlete. He lifted a total of 338kg in the finale to secure the top position in the 85kg category on Saturday. Not only he did he lift the mood of sports buffs, but also extended the medal tally which now stands at six.

Earlier in the day, another weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivaligam made India proud after bagging gold and fans couldn’t believe it. As India won four gold medals at the prestigious event this year, social media users are exuberant. Many deemed the joyous moment as India’s ‘Gold Rush’ and cheered for the talented contingent striving against all odds.

Sample these reactions on the micro-blogging site:

Congratulationns #venkatrahulragala for winning 4th gold for India in #CommonwealthGames2018 . The nation is so proud of you. Way to go ! — Siva (@sivakmr01) April 7, 2018

Congratulations to both #VenkatRahulRagala and #SathishKumarSivalingam

Double dhamaka for India. — Nagarjuna H R (@GGSORamaiah) April 7, 2018

#VenkatRahulRagala wins Gold for India in an absolutely nail-biting contest !! Wow ! So proud our Indian weightlifting team & not to forget the coaches . Take a bow all of you ✌✌✌🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#gc2018 #IndiaAtCWG #GC2018 #CWG2018 #GC2018Weightlifting — Paras Jain (@parasjainonline) April 7, 2018

Congrats #VenkatRahulRagala for winning #GoldMedal for India. Wow 4 goals and all by weightlifters. #CWG2018 — Himanshu Joshi (@himjoshi1) April 7, 2018

What a moment for #venkatrahulragala

Salute to you pic.twitter.com/0uMimPVa5d — பஜன மாமா (@bajanamama) April 7, 2018

Fourth gold 🥇for India. And no prizes for guessing that its again in weight lifting. #VenkatRahulRagala #IndiaAtCWG #GC2018Weightlifting #GC2018 — Akshay Sarnaik (@AkshaySarnaik) April 7, 2018

Another Gold for India in weightlifting at #GC2018 What an achievement by #VenkatRahulRagala

Many many congratulations….. — Naveen Rajput (@naveen4rajput) April 7, 2018

In his snatch, RV Rahul lifted 151kg and then in the “clean and jerk”, he managed 187kg. Rahul failed his final attempt of 191kg. But Samoa’s Don Opeloge missed his final attempt as well and ultimately ended with a total of 331kg. With 7kg extra, Rahul rose to the top. He had made India proud last year too after winning gold at the Commonwealth championship.

Hailing from a small village Stuartpuram, RV Rahul has been a youth Commonwealth champion as well. His father was a Kabaddi player and his younger brother is also a youth Commonwealth champion.

