CWG 2018: Twitterati cheer Saina Nehwal’s gold and PV Sindhu’s silver medal

CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal used her experience to outwit PV Sindhu in the thriller of a match. (Source: Reuters) CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal used her experience to outwit PV Sindhu in the thriller of a match. (Source: Reuters)

Indian athletes performed impressively at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal ensured that the final day (April 15) too remains memorable as she claimed gold in women’s singles. Her performance remains even more special as she competed and outwitted PV Sindhu in an all-India final. With this win, Nehwal becomes the only shuttler to have won two singles gold at CWG.

The match that lasted an hour was extremely intense and Nehwal used her experience to emerge as the winner. The match began on an equal note as both the shuttlers kept cancelling each others’ lead but it was Saina who raced away in the end. Finally, Nehwal won it 21-18, 23-21 in one hour. People on social media are ecstatic after the win and mincing no words in saying, “old is gold” in reference to the senior shuttler prevailing over the younger one in a contest of India’s No 1 vs No 2. “What wonderful victory di @NSaina best is best @NSaina is tha best. Old is gold,” read the tweet.

ALSO READ | CWG 2018: Aggressive Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu to claim her second Commonwealth Games gold

There are also many who are simply happy that India won both gold and silver medals. “Wow! 1 More Gold at home ? Daughters of India making us proud. Legend & Inspiration of Many Congratulations to Saina Nehwal for winning GOLD and in Women’s Singles Badminton at #Gc2018,” wrote one while another wrote, “Both these girls are just amazing!”

Here are some of the tweets.

Nehwal impressed one and all with her performance.

@NSaina

Congratulations #SainaNehwal for winning 🥇🏸 in CWG18

Really So Happy for this medal & proud to be a big fan of @NSaina #Forever❤️ pic.twitter.com/iL9AvuemYR — Telaprolu Viswanadha (@viswam762) April 15, 2018

Wow! 1 More Gold at home ☺ Daughters of India making us proud. Legend & Inspiration of Many…. Congratulations to Saina Nehwal for winning GOLD and in Women’s Singles Badminton at #Gc2018 @NSaina #SainaNehwal — 💕Beats 🇨🇦 (@BeatS_786) April 15, 2018

Some applauded the performance of both the athletes.

GOLD 🥇 FOR INDIA 🇮🇳

Saina Nehwal bags the gold medal as she beats compatriot PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21in the Women’s Singles Final. What a Match!!! Many many congratulations to you for this Golden achievement !! #GC2018 #GC2018badminton #SainaNehwal @NSaina #GC2018Badminton pic.twitter.com/KRqAW6XUos — Amit Singh (@amit_beau123) April 15, 2018

And there were several who did not forget Pullela Gopichand, the chief National coach for the Indian Badminton team for his contribution.

Always the Champ! @NSaina just not your day @Pvsindhu1 you were great too!! And #gopichand no coach ever like you, not just in india but all over the world given the structural limitations in india!!#SainaVsSindhu pic.twitter.com/2l9V9XMlVe — Chakram (@Rajesh_Chakram) April 15, 2018

A moment to savor in the history of Indian badminton 🏸 Wow, what a happy man Gopichand is! Proud of these two ladies #SainaNehwal #PVSindhu #GC2018Badminton pic.twitter.com/EPZvrGyq3H — Wanderstruck (@mrslazybones) April 15, 2018

Did you watch the match?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd