Presents Express Eye

CWG 2018: Twitterati cheer Saina Nehwal’s gold and PV Sindhu’s silver medal

CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu showed grit and did not let the other to take a lead. However, Nehwal used her experience to emerge as the winner and won 21-18, 23-21 in one hour.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 15, 2018 12:00:26 pm
cwg 2018, saina nehwal, pv sindhu, women's singles, saina nehwal vs pv sindhu, cwg gold, badminton news, twitter reactions, gold coast 2018, indian express, indian express news CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal used her experience to outwit PV Sindhu in the thriller of a match. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Indian athletes performed impressively at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal ensured that the final day (April 15) too remains memorable as she claimed gold in women’s singles. Her performance remains even more special as she competed and outwitted PV Sindhu in an all-India final. With this win, Nehwal becomes the only shuttler to have won two singles gold at CWG.

The match that lasted an hour was extremely intense and Nehwal used her experience to emerge as the winner. The match began on an equal note as both the shuttlers kept cancelling each others’ lead but it was Saina who raced away in the end. Finally, Nehwal won it 21-18, 23-21 in one hour. People on social media are ecstatic after the win and mincing no words in saying, “old is gold” in reference to the senior shuttler prevailing over the younger one in a contest of India’s No 1 vs No 2. “What wonderful victory di @NSaina best is best @NSaina is tha best. Old is gold,” read the tweet.

ALSO READ | CWG 2018: Aggressive Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu to claim her second Commonwealth Games gold

There are also many who are simply happy that India won both gold and silver medals. “Wow! 1 More Gold at home ? Daughters of India making us proud. Legend & Inspiration of Many Congratulations to Saina Nehwal for winning GOLD and in Women’s Singles Badminton at #Gc2018,” wrote one while another wrote, “Both these girls are just amazing!”

Here are some of the tweets.

Nehwal impressed one and all with her performance.

Some applauded the performance of both the athletes.

And there were several who did not forget  Pullela Gopichand, the chief National coach for the Indian Badminton team for his contribution.

Did you watch the match?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 15: Latest News