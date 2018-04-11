Presents Latest News

CWG 2018: Netizens celebrate Shreyasi Singh’s GOLD medal in Women’s Double Trap

CWG 2018: Shreyasi Singh won the 12th gold medal for India in Women’s Double Trap after beating Australia's Emma Cox in a shoot-off, on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games. As soon as the news came out, fans on social media erupted with joy, adding to the ongoing cheer over the winning streak of the Indian contingent over the past few days.

CWG 2018: Shreyasi Singh's gold medal in Women's Double Trap is being widely celebrated on social media. (Source: PTI)
Day 7 of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games started on a high with Shreyasi Singh winning the 12th gold medal for India, in the Women’s Double Trap. Singh beat Australia’s Emma Cox in a shoot-off; they were tied at 96 points before Singh shot a two-pointer to clinch the gold. Linda Pearson of Scotland finished third and took home a bronze medal from Gold Coast. Fellow Indian shooter Varsha Varman finished in the fourth position.

Singh has deep roots in shooting as her grandfather Hari Shri, as well as her father Digvijay Singh, have been past presidents of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). So, taking up shooting at 16 in 2008 was a natural choice. The Delhi-born girl had also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Incheon 2014.

As soon as Singh won her CWG gold, fans on social media erupted with joy, adding to the ongoing cheer over the winning streak of the Indian contingent over the past few days. Here are some of the congratulatory reactions that poured in on Twitter.

The 26-year old Singh improved on her silver medal-winning effort at the Glasgow Games from four years ago.

