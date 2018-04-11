CWG 2018: Netizens celebrate Shreyasi Singh’s GOLD medal in Women’s Double Trap

CWG 2018: Shreyasi Singh’s gold medal in Women’s Double Trap is being widely celebrated on social media. (Source: PTI) CWG 2018: Shreyasi Singh’s gold medal in Women’s Double Trap is being widely celebrated on social media. (Source: PTI)

Day 7 of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games started on a high with Shreyasi Singh winning the 12th gold medal for India, in the Women’s Double Trap. Singh beat Australia’s Emma Cox in a shoot-off; they were tied at 96 points before Singh shot a two-pointer to clinch the gold. Linda Pearson of Scotland finished third and took home a bronze medal from Gold Coast. Fellow Indian shooter Varsha Varman finished in the fourth position.

Singh has deep roots in shooting as her grandfather Hari Shri, as well as her father Digvijay Singh, have been past presidents of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). So, taking up shooting at 16 in 2008 was a natural choice. The Delhi-born girl had also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Incheon 2014.

As soon as Singh won her CWG gold, fans on social media erupted with joy, adding to the ongoing cheer over the winning streak of the Indian contingent over the past few days. Here are some of the congratulatory reactions that poured in on Twitter.

Shreyasi Singh converted her silver into gold. Daughter of Ex Union Minister Digvijay Singh gave a proud moment by winning a gold in Double Trap. Had the outcome of playing with a cold mind in the shoot-out. Her event has been removed from the Oly., Alumni of Hansraj college. pic.twitter.com/1QS0xCF4hR — Manoj Joshi (@manojjoshimedia) April 11, 2018

Spectacular shooting by Shreyasi Singh under pressure Wins a Gold Medal in Shooting for http://t.co/dlDtY1boTI Tenacity Determination nd nerves of steel. — Surinder Khanna (@SurinderKhanna3) April 11, 2018

CONGRATULATIONS! Shreyasi singh wins Gold medal🥇in Double Trap #GC2018Shooting event 12th GOLD 🥇 FOR INDIA 🇮🇳 !!! pic.twitter.com/4p0hYtnkAW — Siddharth Rai (@SiddiesRai) April 11, 2018

#CWG2018India

That’s good Shreyasi Singh wins Gold in women’s double-trap

Congratulations shreyasi Singh pic.twitter.com/Yv4XLXfLQP — Pravesh kumar verma (@pravesh030) April 11, 2018

INDIA’S very best Marvelous Shreyasi singh wins 12th GOLD for the country in Double Trap shooting event here in CWG 2018.

Jai Hind #DaughtersOfIndia#CG2018#CWG2018 #CWG2018India pic.twitter.com/8iFWt1KZml — Vikram Mittal (@VikramMittalbjp) April 11, 2018

Shooter Shreyasi Singh Wins Gold 🥇In Women’s Double Trap At #GC2018. 12th Gold🥇 For India. pic.twitter.com/avDKw81RS0 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 11, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to Shreyasi Singh for winning the GOLD in Women’s Double Trap at GC2018.

Nation is proud of you💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/K97fKvdfQL — Dr.Ashok (@DrBhattashok) April 11, 2018

What a win !!! Shreyasi Singh wins gold in the Women’s Double Trap event. Displays her nerves of steel by beating Australia’s Emma Cox in a shoot-off #GC2018 #GC2018Shooting pic.twitter.com/xxDg9RCUnp — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) April 11, 2018

The 26-year old Singh improved on her silver medal-winning effort at the Glasgow Games from four years ago.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd