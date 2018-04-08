Presents Sunday Eye

CWG 2018: Punam Yadav wins fifth gold for India, Twitterati shower praises

Gold medallist Punam Yadav, who made the jump to 69kg category this year was a bronze-medallist in the 2014 Glasgow edition. She had entered the Commonwealth Games after claiming a silver at last year’s Commonwealth Championships.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 8, 2018 12:12:20 pm
commonwealth games 2018, cwg 2018, punam yadav, punam yadav weightlifting, punam yadav weightlifting gold, punam yadav twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news People on social media are overjoyed with gold medallist weightlifter Punam Yadav’s performance. (Source: Reuters)
There is no stopping Indian weightlifters at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. After Venkat Rahul Ragala winning on Saturday evening, Punam Yadav has won the fifth gold for the country on Sunday (April 8). Yadav lifted a total of 222kg (110kg + 122kg) for the gold medal. England’s Sarah Davies, who failed to lift 128kg in her final clean and jerk attempt won the silver while bronze medal was won by Fiji’s Apolonia Vaivai with an effort of 216kg (100kg+116kg). Yadav, who made the jump to 69kg category this year was a bronze-medallist from the 2014 Glasgow edition and had entered the Commonwealth Games after claiming a silver at last year’s Commonwealth Championships.

As always, people on social media are showering their praise on Yadav and her perseverance. Congratulations and wishes poured in from all quarters. While one wrote, “Our weightlifters continue to ‘lift’medals at #CWG18.Congratulations #PunamYadav for clinching another GOLD in weightlifting. SUPER Sunday,” another wrote, “Stupendous performances by our weightlifters continue at #GC2018weightlifting ! Many congratulations to #PunamYadav for clinching Gold in 69 kg weighlifting!”

Here are some of the tweets.

Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Sanjita Chanu (53kg), Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and  Ragala (85kg) earlier  had claimed gold medals in the ongoing edition. Indian weightlifters are likely to add more to the tally with a few more weight categories left. What do you feel about Indian athletes’ performance? Tell us in the comments below.

