CWG 2018: Punam Yadav wins fifth gold for India, Twitterati shower praises

People on social media are overjoyed with gold medallist weightlifter Punam Yadav’s performance. (Source: Reuters) People on social media are overjoyed with gold medallist weightlifter Punam Yadav’s performance. (Source: Reuters)

There is no stopping Indian weightlifters at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. After Venkat Rahul Ragala winning on Saturday evening, Punam Yadav has won the fifth gold for the country on Sunday (April 8). Yadav lifted a total of 222kg (110kg + 122kg) for the gold medal. England’s Sarah Davies, who failed to lift 128kg in her final clean and jerk attempt won the silver while bronze medal was won by Fiji’s Apolonia Vaivai with an effort of 216kg (100kg+116kg). Yadav, who made the jump to 69kg category this year was a bronze-medallist from the 2014 Glasgow edition and had entered the Commonwealth Games after claiming a silver at last year’s Commonwealth Championships.

As always, people on social media are showering their praise on Yadav and her perseverance. Congratulations and wishes poured in from all quarters. While one wrote, “Our weightlifters continue to ‘lift’medals at #CWG18.Congratulations #PunamYadav for clinching another GOLD in weightlifting. SUPER Sunday,” another wrote, “Stupendous performances by our weightlifters continue at #GC2018weightlifting ! Many congratulations to #PunamYadav for clinching Gold in 69 kg weighlifting!”

Here are some of the tweets.

Congratulations #PunamYadav for another Gold in weightlifting 👏 pic.twitter.com/mOlqupaTTk — Manjunatha H S (@manjunathansui) April 8, 2018

Congratulations to #PunamYadav from Varanasi a farmer’s daughter wins fifth gold for India in weightlifting.

#CWG2018India

#Commonwealth2018 pic.twitter.com/51Of3Jsnqf — Vishal Yadav (@yadavvishal303) April 8, 2018

Our weightlifters continue to ‘lift’medals at #CWG18.Congratulations #PunamYadav for clinching another GOLD in weightlifting💪💪💪

SUPER SUNDAY 🤗 — Mimansa Malik (@Mimansa_Zee) April 8, 2018

Indian women have done the country proud once more! Our heartiest congratulations to #ManuBhakar and @HeenaSidhu10 on winning gold and silver respectively in the 10m women’s air pistol and #PunamYadav on winning gold in 69kg weightlifting at the #CommonwealthGames2018 #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/blCDCZT4DL — Rajesh Suthar (@iRajeshSuthar) April 8, 2018

Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Sanjita Chanu (53kg), Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Ragala (85kg) earlier had claimed gold medals in the ongoing edition. Indian weightlifters are likely to add more to the tally with a few more weight categories left. What do you feel about Indian athletes’ performance? Tell us in the comments below.

