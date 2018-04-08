Presents Sunday Eye

CWG 2018: Twitterati overjoyed with 16-year-old Manu Bhaker winning gold

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 8, 2018 1:31:47 pm
Gold medallist Many Bhaker's performance has left people impressed.
Indian athletes are making the nation proud at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. While weightlifter Punam Yadav won fifth gold for India on Day 4 of CWG 2018, shooter Manu Bhaker has contributed to India’s medal count by winning gold in women’s 10m air pistol on Sunday (April 8). Heena Sidhu claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games 2018 while Ravi Kumar bagged bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle event later in the day. The unbelievable performance by the 16-year-old has left people astounded. She exhibited great maturity, despite being all of 16-years-old, as as she shot 240.9 to break the CWG qualifying record and overtook other experienced shooters. At the time of writing, India’s medal tally stands at a total of 11 medals – six golds, two silvers and three bronze medals.

Bhaker, who made her ISSF World Cup debut, was up against experienced shooters. Many of whom had won medals at this level of competition in the 10 metre air pistol. And people on social media are delighted by her performance. While one wrote, “What a champ she is” another wrote,  “Sunday morning is shining brighter and brighter. Wow 16 year old shows how to held the nerves at big stage”. Some also wrote, “16 year old #ManuBhaker Wins Good for India#HeenaSidhu with the silver Medal
Proud Moment for entire nation.”

Bhaker finished well ahead of her teammate Sidhu, who aggregated 234. Meanwhile Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch ended with 214.9 to claim the bronze medal. Bhakur fired 10, 10.3, 10.6 and then a sensational 10.9 in the final to put herself into the lead.

