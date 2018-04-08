CWG 2018: Twitterati overjoyed with 16-year-old Manu Bhaker winning gold

Gold medallist Many Bhaker’s performance has left people impressed. (Source: AP) Gold medallist Many Bhaker’s performance has left people impressed. (Source: AP)

Indian athletes are making the nation proud at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. While weightlifter Punam Yadav won fifth gold for India on Day 4 of CWG 2018, shooter Manu Bhaker has contributed to India’s medal count by winning gold in women’s 10m air pistol on Sunday (April 8). Heena Sidhu claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games 2018 while Ravi Kumar bagged bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle event later in the day. The unbelievable performance by the 16-year-old has left people astounded. She exhibited great maturity, despite being all of 16-years-old, as as she shot 240.9 to break the CWG qualifying record and overtook other experienced shooters. At the time of writing, India’s medal tally stands at a total of 11 medals – six golds, two silvers and three bronze medals.

Bhaker, who made her ISSF World Cup debut, was up against experienced shooters. Many of whom had won medals at this level of competition in the 10 metre air pistol. And people on social media are delighted by her performance. While one wrote, “What a champ she is” another wrote, “Sunday morning is shining brighter and brighter. Wow 16 year old shows how to held the nerves at big stage”. Some also wrote, “16 year old #ManuBhaker Wins Good for India#HeenaSidhu with the silver Medal

Proud Moment for entire nation.”

Here are some of the tweets.

#ManuBhaker takes gold in 10m Pistol, Silver for #HeenaSidhu

Gold for lifter #PunamYadav

Bronze for #RaviKumar in 10m Rifle#MaryKom assured of medal

Women paddlers, shuttlers make team final, assured of silver

Women’s hockey team beats Oly champs England! What a Sunday! #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/dtSkqWnU1A — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) April 8, 2018

Indian women have done the country proud once more! Our heartiest congratulations to #ManuBhakar and @HeenaSidhu10 on winning gold and silver respectively in the 10m women’s air pistol and #PunamYadav on winning gold in 69kg weightlifting at the #CommonwealthGames2018 #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/blCDCZT4DL — Rajesh Suthar (@iRajeshSuthar) April 8, 2018

What a champ she is.. #ManuBhakar such a dominating performance in 10 m air pistol final at the age of 16 in #CWG2018. Incredible!! — Anik (@goyal_anik) April 8, 2018

One More Gold medal to Indian Tally womens Power #manubhakar congratulations for first CWG gold medal Many more to come — Arup Dalapati (@ArupDalapati) April 8, 2018

Sunday morning is shining brighter and brighter. Wow 16 year old shows how to held the nerves at big stage. #ManuBhakar 🥇Still a lot to achieve for her in upcoming golden years. #GC2018 #Shooting #CommonwealthGames2018 [1/2] — H9R5N_RF_FCB (@Hire16) April 8, 2018

Bhaker finished well ahead of her teammate Sidhu, who aggregated 234. Meanwhile Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch ended with 214.9 to claim the bronze medal. Bhakur fired 10, 10.3, 10.6 and then a sensational 10.9 in the final to put herself into the lead.

